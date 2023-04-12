Now, kids around the UK will get to chant that theme live as The SpongeBob Musical goes on tour. That’s right, the depths of Bikini Bottom will be washing up on our shores this April, with SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward and more bringing us an “all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show”.

Like many of you, we at RadioTimes.com grew up listening to the age-old, nay philosophical question: “Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?” And there was only ever one answer: “SpongeBob SquarePants!”

With 18 stops planned, the musical will run until September featuring a tidal wave of original songs, plus performances from RuPaul alumni Divina De Campo as Plankton. Select performances will also include Pop Idol act Gareth Gates and Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson, who take turns as Squidward.

The show sees SpongeBob and co square up to danger (get it?) when they discover that a volcano is about to destroy their home and only they can save Bikini Bottom. With a premise like that, and the slogan “the future is bright, the future is bold, the future is the SpongeBob musical”, we’re feeling pretty excited about this one.

The musical was conceived by American playwright Tina Landau and originally premiered in Chicago in 2016. It then made its way over to Broadway the following year and, despite a relatively short run of just 327 performances, received 12 Tony Award nominations and massive critical acclaim.

Now, SpongeBob is heading over here to make a splash so make sure you’re ready! Here’s how you can get tickets today.

The SpongeBob Musical is heading all over the UK on a mammoth tour running from April to September. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

The SpongeBob Musical UK tour 2023: how much do tickets cost?

Ticket prices will vary depending on the location and day you want to book, but for most, costs will start at around £13-£15 and go up to over £60 for the best seats. The London shows are always going to be a little more expensive, so for this musical they start at £27 and go up to £119.

The SpongeBob Musical UK tour 2023: how to get tickets today

Tickets for The SpongeBob musical are a bit scattered across different sites. For some of the more major venues like London, Manchester and Dublin shows, you’ll find tickets on the main ticketing sites like London Theatre Direct, ATG and Ticketmaster.

For the other shows, your best bet is to go to the specific venue pages or through the SpongeBob tour page.

