Announcing the extra shows on Twitter, Ticketmaster said: “S Club 7 have confirmed extra shows due to phenomenal demand. Manchester, 12 Oct, London 28 Oct (matinee show), Birmingham 29 Oct”, with plenty of celebratory emojis, too, of course.

Never Had a Dream Come True? Well you’re about to. If you missed out on buying S Club 7 tickets the first time around, today is your lucky day as the sevensome have announced further dates for their 25-year anniversary tour.

All seven members of the band who brought us hits like Reach and Bring It All Back - Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, and Tina Barrett - will be performing for the anniversary tour, which is heading to arenas across the UK and Ireland.

Speaking about the buzz surrounding the reunion tour, S Club 7 said: “It's such fun seeing ourselves back on TV, on the radio and on the front pages of newspapers and being added to playlists. We can't even believe it's been so long, music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done.”

More like this

The English pop group shot to fame in the late 1990s when they starred in their own BBC television series, Miami 7. But it was when S Club 7 released the theme music to the show, Bring It All Back, as their debut single that things really started to soar for the group. Bring It All Back reached number one in the UK Singles Charts and, after selling more than 600,000 copies, it was certified Platinum.

Over the course of 1999, the group enjoyed even more success, with S Club Party entering the UK charts at number two, and their debut album S Club also reaching number two and becoming certified Double Platinum.

In their five years together, S Club 7 had four number-one singles, a number one album, a Top 10 hit in America, and won two BRIT awards: British Breakthrough Act and Best British Single. One of the last times S Club 7 all performed together was in 2014 for BBC Children in Need - and now, they’re back! With a reunion tour taking place this year, here’s how you can get tickets.

Buy S Club 7 tickets at Ticketmaster

How do you listen to S Club 7? If you're thinking of switching music streaming services, take a look at Apple Music vs Spotify and Amazon Music vs Spotify. Then, check out the best AirPods alternatives.

S Club 7 reunion tour 2023: when and where are the new UK shows?

Ticketmaster Twitter

Here’s some S Club 7 trivia you may or may not know: S Club 7 were created by the former Spice Girls manager, Simon Fuller. Fuller hand-picked the members for the group after auditioning over 10,000 hopefuls.

The original S Club 7 reunion tour had 11 dates up and down the UK, but due to phenomenal demand, the group has added three more dates.

Here’s the full list of new UK dates and venues:

How to get S Club 7 tickets for 2023 UK and Ireland reunion tour

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday 24th February at 10am.

If the previous sale is anything to go by, tickets for the new S Club 7 dates are bound to sell out fast, with Sheffield, Cardiff, Birmingham and more shows already at full capacity. For top tips on securing tickets, here’s how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy S Club 7 tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For the latest ticket releases, stay up to date with our Going Out section, where we have Latitude Festival tickets, Waterloo: The Best of ABBA tickets, and find out ore about ABBA Voyage.