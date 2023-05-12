Lasting from 1994 to 2004, the show became one of the most loved sitcoms of all time and forever ruined the phrase “How you doing?” for everyone. During its run, the six actors became some of the biggest household names, and also got some of the biggest paychecks in TV. With the show raking in 62 Emmy nominations and roughly one billion dollars per year, its impact is undeniable.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Friends first hit our screens, but as a society, we’re still not done with it. Much like the relationship of Ross and Rachel, the hype for this classic sitcom never seems to end with streaming, repeats and reunion specials keeping it firmly planted in the cultural zeitgeist.

And now, we can hear the echoes of that notorious intro playing once again as a Friends Experience is coming to the UK this summer.

Taking place in July, The Friends Experience is bringing the sights, sounds and sets to the Birmingham NEC. For a limited time only, fans will be able to see everything, from the sofas of Central Perk to the apartments that no real New Yorker could ever afford.

The exhibition is coming over to the UK from Brussels and Paris where it pulled in over 150,000 visitors. Before that, it was also held in Boston, Washington DC, Chicago and more cities across the US with great success.

On the topic of the upcoming exhibition, Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President of Original X Productions said: “We are looking forward to the UK debut of The Friends Experience in Birmingham. Friends fans will be able to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favourite moments, and celebrate the show like never before.”

Tickets for The Friends Experience will be on sale soon and we at RadioTimes.com are getting really excited about this one, so let’s PIVOT onto some details.

Tickets for The Friends Experience will be on sale soon

Going to The Friends Experience is the perfect gift for you and your lobster, but if you want more ideas, here are the best couples' experiences to try in 2023.

What is The Friends Experience?

The FRIENDS Experience

The Friends Experience is an interactive exhibition entirely devoted to the adventures of Monica, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler.

Featuring recreations of sets including Central Perk, the fountain from the opening titles and the apartment everyone but Ross managed to live in, fans can explore the show’s history from start to finish.

There will also be a chance to recreate famous poses and scenes with some of the sitcom’s most iconic props, such as the sofa and Monica’s purple door. Plus, you can stop for a coffee and go shopping for some of the exhibit’s merchandise.



When and where is The Friends Experience?

New York City is heading across the pond and setting up shop at the Birmingham NEC this summer.

The experience will open on Saturday 8th July for a limited run, with slots starting from 10am every morning.

The NEC is regularly home to large scale events like this, including Grease: The Live Experience in July. To get there, you can find the exhibition centre next to Birmingham Airport which means you can take the M42, M40 and M6 if you’re driving.

Or, if you’re always stuck in second gear, you can take the train to Birmingham International, which is available on Avanti West Coast, Cross Country, West Midlands, and Transport for Wales rail.

How long does The Friends Experience last?

The FRIENDS Experience

At The Friends Experience, you’ll spend roughly one hour wandering around the immersive sets and exhibits. In that time, you can dance in front of the famous fountain, see Monica’s purple-walled apartment, or even go on a break at Central Perk.



How much do tickets for The Friends Experience cost?

Adult tickets for the experience start at £26.50. For extra perks, you can also pay £45 for Admission Plus, or £90 for VIP tickets.

How to get tickets to The Friends Experience

Tickets for The Friends Experience go on sale on Wednesday 17th May at 12pm and will be available at Fever. If you’re desperate to go, then you can join the website waiting list now and be notified as soon as tickets are available. If you don’t want to go, well, then this has all been a moo point.



