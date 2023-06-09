The show promises to be a magical adventure like no other, taking the audience on an adventure back to the land of a childhood once forgotten. Based on the works of best-selling author Neil Gaiman, who also wrote hits like Good Omens, the tale follows a man as he is transported back to his 12th birthday while visiting his childhood home.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane is returning to the West End this autumn following a tour around the UK, and it's starting this summer!

As the pond beside his house becomes an ocean, he and his friend Lettie enter a magical world where they have to reckon with ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them as they struggle to survive. Be aware that this show is not suitable for children under the age of 12, as it contains some sensitive subject matter, and children under five won't be admitted.

The show will be kicking off its tour of the UK in Oxford later in June and travelling up and down the country before ending up in London for a limited West End run from 11th October.

Read on for the full list of dates and venues, plus everything you need to know about getting tickets now.

When and where is The Ocean at the End of the Lane showing?

The Ocean at the End of the Lane will the touring across the UK this summer before heading to the West End, where it will be showing at the Noel Coward Theatre from Wednesday 11th October until Saturday 25th November 2023.

How much are tickets to see The Ocean at the End of the Lane?

Tickets prices for The Ocean at the End of the Lane will vary depending on the venue when the show is on tour, but they look to start from around £13 for the most affordable tickets, with the priciest ones going up to around £65.

Tickets to see the show on the West End start at £20 and go up to £125 for the best seats in the house. If you're on a budget, have a read of our guide on how to get cheap theatre tickets for tips and advice.

How long is The Ocean at the End of the Lane show?

The Ocean at the End of the Lane is two hours and 35 minutes long. This includes an interval where you can stretch your legs and, if you're lucky, get an ice cream. This is a pretty normal run-time for a show like this, and we'd always recommend arriving at least 15 minutes before the show is scheduled to start, so that you can find your seat and not miss anything, especially as some shows won't allow people to enter once they've started.

How to get tickets to The Ocean at the End of the Lane

Tickets to The Ocean at the End of the Lane are available at ATG Tickets and through the National Theatre. Tickets are on sale now, and since there's such a limited number of shows at each venue we'd recommend you act sooner rather than later to buy tickets for your home town. Good luck!

