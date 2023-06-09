Vanya will spend in week in Richmond before heading into central London for an extremely limited five week run at the Duke of York Theatre in the West End.

The king of the canned G&T is back! That's right, Andrew Scott is returning to the West End this autumn in Chekhov's Vanya, where he'll be playing all the roles. It's definitely one you won't want to miss.

Andrew Scott is probably best known for his roles in BBC shows Sherlock, where he played the terrifyingly charming Jim Moriarty, and Fleabag where he played the swoon-worthy Hot Priest in the second series.

Scott has had an illustrious career on stage as well as on screen. He made his West End debut in Dublin Carol in 2000. Since then, he has treaded the boards on Broadway in The Vertical Hour alongside Bill Nighy and Julianne Moore, and been awarded an Olivier for his role in A Girl in a Car with a Man.

Vanya is an adaptation of the work Uncle Vanya by Anton Chekhov. Vanya is a play about the struggle of routine existence with themes of love, art, sex and, of course, attempted murder. The play has been adapted by Simon Stephens, who has also adapted two previous Chekhov plays, and will feature Scott taking on not only the title role of Vanya, but also all the other characters including Professor Serebryakov, the glamorous Yelena and the nurse Maria.

We're sure this will be an unforgettable show and promises to be a masterclass from Scott. Read on for all you need to know about how to get tickets.

When and where is Andrew Scott's Vanya on the West End?

Vanya will spend a week at the Richmond Theatre, from Monday 28th August to Saturday 2nd September, before heading to the West End.

You'll only have a short amount of time to see Vanya in the West End, as it opens on Friday 15th September 2023 and the final show is on Saturday 21st October 2023. It will be at the Duke of York Theatre in the heart of the West End. A British Sign Language Interpreted Performance will take place on Tuesday 3rd October and and Audio Described Performance will be on Thursday 5th October. For more information about accessibility visit the ATG Tickets website.

How much are tickets to see Andrew Scott in Vanya?

Vanya tickets start at £15, which is pretty reasonable for a show of this kind in the West End. These tickets are likely to be the furthest away from the action, in this case up in the upper circle, or with an obstructed view. Tickets are then set apart at roughly £15 intervals depending on how good the views of the stage are.

For the best seats in the house tickets will cost £172.50, with seats in the front and middle of the stalls. Something else to be aware of it that tickets for peak shows like Friday and Saturday evenings are likely to be more expensive and sell out quickly. If you're on a budget check out our guide to how to get cheap theatre tickets.

How to get tickets to see Andrew Scott in Vanya

Tickets for Vanya go on general sale today, Friday 9th June, on ATG Tickets. Andrew Scott holds a lot of star power and we're expecting lots of interest in this show, so if you're keen to get tickets we recommend you act fast, especially if you're on a budget as these are the tickets which tend to sell quickest.

