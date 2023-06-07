The show is a tribute to Stephen Sondheim and was written as a one-off event which was performed last year on the West End with demand so high that it was live streamed to another West End theatre so fans could experience the show which was being performed less than a mile away. Stars in the original concert included Judi Dench, Helena Bonham Carter and Damien Lewis.

Sondheim fans rejoice! Old Friends is returning by popular demand to the West End this autumn for a limited 16-week run.

If you couldn't get tickets for that event you'll be pleased to know that you can see Old Friends from its opening on Monday 18th September 2023 until Saturday 6th January 2024.

The show is a tribute to Sondheim, who died in 2021. This composer and lyricist hardly needs an introduction, and wrote the lyrics for many of the best-known American musicals including West Side Story, and wrote both music and lyrics for countless productions including Company, Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Into the Woods.

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends was devised by friend of Sondheim, Cameron Mackintosh, and will be directed by Matthew Bourne. Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets.

Where can I watch Sondheim's Old Friends?

Old Friends will be coming to the Gielgud Theatre in the heart of London's West End on Shaftsbury Avenue. It is easy to get to by public transport with Piccadilly Circus as the nearest tube.

Since this is one of London's older theatres step-free access is somewhat limited. There is wheelchair access via a ramp to the dress circle, where there is room for up to four wheelchairs with a companion.

Old Friends will have an audio described performance for the matinée show on Saturday 11th November, and a captioned performance for the matinée on Saturday 18th November. For more accessibility information visit the Gielgud Theatre's website.

Who is in Sondheim's Old Friends?

This production of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends has somewhat of an all star cast from the world of musicals.

Broadway legend Bernadette Peters will be performing in the West End for the first time in her illustrious career. Lea Salonga will also be returning to the West End after nearly 30 years, and the duo will be joined by other stars including Haydn Gwynne, Damian Humbley and Jason Pennycooke.

The cast will be joined by the Sondheim Orchestra and will be a musical event to remember.

How much are tickets for Sondheim's Old Friends?

Tickets for Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends start at £36 for the most affordable seats, and it's important to be aware that since this is a large theatre some of these seats will be quite a way away from the action, as well as possibly having a restricted view.

The most expensive tickets will set you back £180, which are located in the middle of the stall and the front of the dress circle.

How to get tickets to see Sondheim's Old Friends

Tickets for Old Friends are available now at LOVEtheatre. Since the show will only be in London for a limited time, this might be your one chance to see it. We recommend you get tickets sooner rather than later to back sure you don't miss out.

