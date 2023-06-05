While the shows you can see on the West End change fairly often, it's pretty unusual for a completely new show to hit the stage and this is one you don't want to miss.

New musical The Little Big Things is coming to London's West End this autumn, and tickets are on sale now.

The Little Big Things, which shares the name of the Sunday Times bestselling memoir it's based on, follows the true story of Henry Fraser as he began painting using his mouth after he was left paralysed by an accident in 2009.

After a diving accident suddenly changes 17-year-old Fraser's life, he learns how to navigate his new life while paralysed from the neck down and ultimately forge a successful career as a mouth artist and motivational speaker. This new musical is about courage and transformation, and will leave you feeling uplifted and, most of all, that it's the little things that really matter after all.

The show is directed by Luke Sheppard whose recent work includes & Juliet which has recently transferred from the West End to New York's Broadway. The Little Big Things will star Jonny Amies as the younger Fraser, while he will be portrayed after the accident by Ed Larkin, who is also a wheelchair user.

Read on for everything you need to know about when and where you can see The Little Big Things, plus how to get tickets.

The Little Big Things: when are where is the new musical adaptation showing?

The Little Big Things will be at @sohoplace theatre in the heart of the West End. It will be performed for a limited 12-week run from Saturday 2nd September to Saturday 25th November.

@sohoplace is one of the newer and smaller theatres in London's West End. Opened in 2022 and with only 602 seats, this will be the first musical to be performed there. The new design of this theatre means that it's more accessible than many of the Victorian structures which populate theatreland and there is lift access to each level of the theatre.

There will also be access performances throughout the show's run with a BSL performance on Wednesday 18th October, an audio described performance on Friday 27th October and a captioned performance on the evening performance on Thursday 9th November.

How much are tickets to see The Little Big Things?

Tickets to The Little Big Things are on sale now. They start from £36 for seats furthest from the stage on the second balcony. Tickets are then available at different prices depending on factors like how close the seats are to the stage and how clear the view is, with the most expensive seat in the stalls and front row of the balcony.

The priciest tickets look to be around the £100 mark – £101.75 to be precise – and these are for the most popular shows on Friday and Saturday evenings. If you can get to the show on a weeknight, or in the first week of its run, you'll be able to get the best seats in the house for up to £30 cheaper. If you're on a budget, check out our guide to how to get cheap theatre tickets.

How to get tickets for new West End musical adaptation of The Little Big Things

Tickets for The Little Big Things are available now from Ticketmaster, London Theatre Direct and LOVEtheatre. As we've already mentioned, this show has a limited 12-week run, so there are only a certain number of tickets available.

So, if you're keen to see The Little Big Things, we recommend you act sooner rather than later to make sure you can secure tickets.

