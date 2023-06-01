A Night at the Musicals is coming to Battersea Park this summer, where you'll get to hear some of your favourite show tunes as you've never heard them before. This event combines the atmosphere of a warm evening in the beautiful Battersea Park with music played by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra with tunes sung by stars of the West End. Sounds like a place for us – and for you too!

Sometimes it feels like summer days are drifting away, but don't worry, there are some great events on in London on summer nights.

The evening is part of a weekend of events called Battersea Park in Concert, where the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will be using the park as their auditorium for a range of events. Plus it's a bank holiday weekend taking place from Saturday 26th August until Monday 28th August 2023.

Read on for everything you need to know about A Night at the Musicals, plus how to get your hands on some tickets.

Buy tickets for A Night at the Musicals from £43.10 at Ticketmaster

When and where is A Night at the Musicals?

Battersea Park in Concert via Full Fat

A Night at the Musicals is playing on Saturday 26th August 2023 in Battersea Park, London. It is part of a wider music festival, Battersea Park in Concert, where the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra is playing in the park every night for the August bank holiday.

On Sunday 27th August they're playing Proms in the Park where the programme will include Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky and Brahms. Sunday 28th August will see the orchestra joined by Gabrielle, YolanDa Brown and The Ronnie Scott's All Stars plus other guests who are yet to be announced.

If all these events sound right up your street, you can also buy tickets from the whole bank holiday weekend from £118.50 at Ticketmaster.

Who is performing at A Night at the Musicals?

Joining the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra for A Night at the Musicals will be West End stars Abbie Osmon, Alex Gaumond, Bradley Jaden and Kelly Mathieson.

Richard Balcombe will be conducting the orchestra, and the audience will hear songs from some of the greatest musicals including Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Oklahoma and West Side Story.

How to get tickets to A Night at the Musicals

Tickets for A Night at the Musicals are available on general sale from today, Thursday 1st June, at Ticketmaster. Since the event is only taking place for one night only, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment. Good luck (or should we say 'break a leg')!

