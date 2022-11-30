The upcoming episode, which airs live this Friday on BBC One, will see the remaining six celebrities battle for the top spot on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after Ellie Taylor became the latest star to be eliminated from the competition .

Get your sequins at the ready – Strictly Come Dancing 's 2022 quarter-final is just days away and it's airing earlier this week due to the World Cup.

As always, RadioTimes.com's Lauren Morris and Minnie Wright are on hand to discuss the upcoming Musicals Week, delivering their predictions as the competition inches closer to the big finale.

Part one sees Minnie and Lauren break down the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances, from Helen Skelton's Cabaret-themed Couple's Choice to Molly Rainford's Chicago Charleston.

As for who'll be storming the leaderboard this weekend ahead of Saturday's results show, Hamza Yassin is unsurprisingly up for discussion with his Samba to They Live in You from The Lion King – which Lauren and Minnie predicted in last week's episode – while it's possible that Kym Marsh could be in trouble with her Fame-themed Cha Cha after missing a week due to COVID.

Lauren and Minnie then look ahead to the following semi-finals in part three of Strictly Between Us, revealing who they would like to see head through to the penultimate stage of the competition and debating whether the Charleston curse has been broken after Will Mellor's last performance.

Last weekend's episode saw Will top the leaderboard with his Charleston, closely followed by Hamza and his Argentine Tango – although the Countryfile cameraman was dealt harsh criticism from Anton Du Beke over his footwork that provoked gasps from the audience.

That wasn't the only judging controversy of the night, with RadioTimes.com readers siding against Craig Revel Horwood over "unfair" scoring for Helen's Samba, before which the ex-Blue Peter presenter broke down in tears over her Strictly Come Dancing journey.

