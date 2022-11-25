With the quarter-finals just a week away, the competition couldn't be tougher – particularly with Kym Marsh sitting out this Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19 .

While the World Cup may have invaded our screens the last few days, it's less football and more footwork for Strictly Come Dancing fans, who can't wait for the Week 10 show to kick off on Saturday.

Strictly Between Us is back this week to discuss what Kym's absence could mean for the competition, with RadioTimes.com's Lauren Morris and Minnie Wright chatting about the routine she was due to perform, who could shoot to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday, and which celebrity may be waltzing away on Sunday. Make sure to watch the three-parter below:

In part one, Minnie and Lauren reveal which routines they are looking forward to seeing, including Fleur East's Rumba – although the singer and radio DJ recently told RadioTimes.com that she was "worried" about the routine and was feeling the "extra pressure" ahead of the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, it's predictions for the tops and bottoms of the Strictly leaderboard in part two, with Hamza Yassin up for discussion (no surprises there) when it comes to the big scorers and Ellie Taylor in the running for elimination this weekend.

As for part three, Lauren and Minnie turn their attentions to the upcoming Musicals Week – but will Kym return and prove that she still deserves a place on the Strictly stage?

Saturday's show will see six celebrities perform their Week 10 routines, with Tyler West becoming the latest contestant to leave the competition after losing in the dance-off to Molly Rainford last Sunday.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 26th November at 7:15pm on BBC One, with the results show airing on Sunday 13th November at 6pm.

