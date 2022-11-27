Regular viewers of the show had been concerned about Ellie's future after her Thelma & Louise-inspired jive was blasted by judge Craig Revel Horwood, who gave her just 5 points and branded it "lacklustre".

Ellie Taylor has been eliminated from this year's Strictly Come Dancing , becoming the ninth celebrity to leave the competition as we head towards the quarter-finals.

The judges' scores put her in last place on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, while the public vote landing her in the dance-off against singer-songwriter Fleur East.

After both contestants performed their routines once more, the judges decided unanimously to save Fleur, with all four citing her superior technique as the reason why they wanted her back next week.

Reflecting on her Strictly journey, Ellie said: "I’m going to be a cliché machine now, but it’s been everything and more. I never in a million years expected to be in for this long and to experience it so fully.

"Strictly is about dancing but it’s also about the people, and every part of this show from the top to bottom, from the execs to the make-up, to the hair to the costumes, to the sets to the band, to my fellow celebs and the dancers - even some of the judges have been alright!

"It’s been an absolute privilege to become part of the Strictly alumni and I’ve really really loved it."

Ellie also had kind words to say about her professional partner Johannes Radebe, turning to him to deliver some heartfelt thanks for his support throughout the process.

"You are as wonderful as everyone said you would be," she told him. "And I’ve said you’re like human sunshine and you really really are. You see people and you saw me, at every point.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe on Strictly Come Dancing week 10 BBC

"I have been so worried and so out of my comfort zone and so self-conscious and so weird and you have said 'embrace your weird, Ellie'. You’ve done it so full-heartedly and without judgement.

"It’s been an absolute privilege to dance with you JoJo, I don’t know what runs through your body but it’s not blood; it’s rhythm and it’s music, and to watch you perform is incredible."

Johannes responded: "Oh my goodness! It’s been a pleasure, treasure – that’s our thing. Ellie Taylor, moving forward, embrace your weird! Embrace your long limbs, because you are one gorgeous person. So thank you for everything – you know my heart, thank you."

Ellie's departure leaves just six couples left in the competition, who will be whittled down to a final five in the quarter final – aka Musicals Week – which will air one day earlier than usual due to the World Cup.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Friday 2nd December 2022 on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

