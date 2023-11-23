Last weekend, we sadly sad goodbye to Angela Rippon, after she found herself in the dance-off for the third time in a row, this time against EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Brazier, noting that he and Dianne Buswell had the strongest performance out of the two.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin. BBC/Guy Levy

Much like years before, the competition was on as the celebrities all took to Blackpool and danced to their hearts content. Just some of the epic dances included a Couple's Choice from Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin and an American Smooth from Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe.

In this week's episode of Strictly Between Us, Entertainment and Factual Writer Katelyn Mensah and TV enthusiast Katie Ryce talk all about the thrilling Blackpool performances, the Strictly professionals and who could be at risk of being eliminated from the competition.

At joint top of the leaderboard is Layton Williams and Ellie Leach, after they both scored 39 points. Viewers of the dancing show were not best pleased with Craig Revel Horwood's marking down of the celebrities, which led to them missing out on a perfect 40 once again.

Right behind Williams and Leach on the leaderboard is Angela Scanlon, who received her highest score of the series so far with her Argentine Tango to Back To Black by Amy Winehouse.

This weekend Angela and Carlos will perform a Cha Cha to I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor, will they manage to take top spot on the leaderboard?

At the bottom of the leaderboard was Nigel Harman, with 31 points. Viewers pointed out the actor wasn't overly enthused by the judge's comments, but anything could change on Strictly and he could easily score higher with his and Katya's Rumba to It's All Coming Back to Me Now by Celine Dion this weekend.

Bobby Brazier also received his highest score of the series so far, but did find himself in the dance off, much to the surprise of viewers and celebrities alike.

It will be an incredibly tough decision to decide who leaves the competition as the final creeps slowly in.

You can watch the full Strictly Between Us video above.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 25th November.

