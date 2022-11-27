It's all to play for as the exciting quarter-finals are being held next week – unusually airing on a Friday to avoid clashing with a World Cup game – which is set to feature show tunes from popular musicals.

We're reaching the final few weeks of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 and the competition is really heating up, with some of the finest dances of the season performed this week.

Comedian Ellie Taylor is one of the contestants vying for a place after Anton Du Beke told her she could be a musical theatre star, but a "lacklustre" performance on this week's show risks knocking her out.

For all the highlights and key moments from Strictly Come Dancing week 10, check out our catch-up video above.

This week kicked off with a bang as Will Mellor and Nancy Xu wowed judges with their incredible Charleston, which sent them straight to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with a stellar 38 points.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał followed close behind, propelled by perfect 10s from Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse, although Anton and Craig had some harsh words for his leg work.

The episode took an emotional turn when footage played from Helen Skelton's training, which saw the former Blue Peter presenter tear up while reflecting on her profound Strictly journey so far.

However, she couldn't replicate her near-perfect performance from Blackpool week, placing second to last above only Ellie Taylor, prompting concern from fans that she too could be in danger of elimination.

Who will survive Week 10?

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tomorrow night at 6pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

