The Knives Out sequel sees Grant appear briefly as Phillip, Blanc's husband, when Janelle Monáe's character appears at Benoit's house.

Glass Onion cameo star Hugh Grant has opened up about the romance between his character and Daniel Craig's master detective Benoit Blanc.

With the detective busy playing Among Us with Stephen Sondeim, Angela Lansbury, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Natasha Lyonne online, it's up to Phillip to open the front door - and viewers get a fleeting glimpse of him sporting an apron and holding a sourdough mixture.

While it's clear Phillip and Benoit are an item, Glass Onion never confirms how long the pair have been together or their relationship status.

But now, Grant has confirmed he was “married to James Bond”, as well as admitting he didn't know why he was asked to appear in the Netflix film.

Speaking about the cameo with Collider, he said: "It is true, I'm married to James Bond."

He continued: "It's the tiniest little moment. I don't really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I'll turn up for a few hours."

The film's LGBTQ+ representation has drawn both praise and backlash from fans, with many criticising the blink-and-you'll-miss-it nature of Grant's appearance.

Director Rian Johnson previously teased that although Blanc’s sexuality hasn’t been a focus of the first two films, it could play a larger role in the planned third film.

Speaking to Above the Line at the Glass Onion red carpet at the Philadelphia Film Festival back in 2022, Johnson said: "If you watch the movie, I think it’s made explicit. In terms of exploring it, I mean, maybe, but with these movies, I mean, they’re not really about the detective’s sexuality…"

He continued: "I’m sure it’ll come into play because it’s a big part of who he is, obviously. It’s just a fact about his character."

