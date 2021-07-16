Marvel’s What If…? series release date: Disney+ cast, plot and latest news

The jaw-dropping Loki ending saw the MCU splinter into countless distinct alternate realities and we don’t have long to wait before the secrets of that multiverse are revealed to us.

Advertisement

Marvel Studios drops its first ever animated series next month, which will give us a glimpse at different versions of iconic moments from the film franchise, which take the universe in unpredictable new directions.

From Peggy Carter taking the super soldier serum to Erik Killmonger rescuing Tony Stark in the desert, there looks to be no shortage of intriguing ways in which Marvel history will be toyed with.

Many actors from the films are returning to voice their roles in the hotly anticipated show, from Chris Hemsworth to Samuel L Jackson, although you may notice a few substitutes having to be made here and there.

Nevertheless, fans are excited to go on a wild journey which might prove more influential to upcoming Marvel movies than expected, with some predicting a link to the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

If you want to refresh your memory of how the events actually happened, check out our guide to the Marvel movies in order before starting your next marathon, while we also have more details on other Marvel TV series on Disney+.

For now, here’s everything we know so far about Marvel’s What If…?.

Marvel’s What If…? release date

It has just been confirmed that Marvel’s What If…? is is slated for release on Wednesday 11th August 2021.

To tune in, you’ll need a subscription to Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or with the annual plan for £79.90 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription).

Marvel’s What If…? trailer

The first trailer for Marvel’s What If…? was released in December 2020, showcasing its sleek cel-shaded art style and a few of the stories it will unravel.

A brand new trailer dropped this week, teasing an August release date and a much closer look at the series. Filled with more Marvel goodness, you can watch the clip below:

Who’s in the voice cast of What If…?

Rather than recast and risk spoiling their winning formula, Marvel Studios is bringing back the vast majority of its core cast to voice their respective characters in What If…?

Revealed at Marvel’s exciting Phase Four Comic-Con event in summer 2019, consult the list below to find out some of the biggest names involved in the project.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Josh Brolin (Thanos)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster)

Taika Waititi (Korg)

Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster)

Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk)

Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury)

Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye)

Michael Rooker (Yondu)

Karen Gillan (Nebula)

Paul Rudd (Ant-Man)

Michael Douglas (Hank Pym)

Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger)

Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes)

Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter)

Toby Jones (Arnim Zola)

Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan)

Sean Gunn (Kraglin)

Djimon Hounsou (Korath)

Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark)

Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue)

The series was announced before the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, but producer Kevin Feige has revealed that the actor recorded “numerous episodes” which will now be released posthumously (via Emmy Magazine).

Series creator AC Bradley promised fans on Twitter that there will be “more than a few surprising MCU cameos” in the show – and we now know that Frank Grillo will be returning as Crossbones.

Spoilers! But I can say that there are more than a few surprising MCU cameos… and characters can and do pop up in more than one episode! — A.C. Bradley (@TheAshBradley) January 3, 2021

Speaking of cameos, could Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr follow suit? There’s no word yet on whether the duo will reprise their roles as Captain America and Iron Man, after both characters were written out so poignantly in Avengers: Endgame.

Grandmaster actor Jeff Goldblum has claimed that Downey Jr will return for the series, but this has not yet been confirmed and it’s possible he was mistaken.

Goldblum told Buzzfeed: “I went to the Disney Studios and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s going to be on Disney+ called What If…? where it’s an animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel.

“And this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey will do a voice in that.”

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What If…? plot: What is Marvel’s What If… about?

Disney/YouTube

Like the comic books of the same name, the animated show will delve into the MCU’s most famous moments and ask what would have happened if they transpired another way.

Importantly, the anthology show will not alter the existing canon in the mainline Marvel universe, so you need not worry about any permanent changes affecting your most beloved characters. However, Marvel Studios’ EVP Victoria Alonso has acknowledged that inclusion and diversity will play a part as the franchise continues to grow.

Each story will be confined to its own alternate reality, in-keeping with the multiverse theme that will soon be carried over to the big screen in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange sequel.

Among the questions that the show will answer, we’ll find out what would have happened if Peggy Carter took the super soldier serum and became Captain Britain. We got a brief look at this in another clip earlier this summer, which showcased Peggy’s transformation.

While we were also aware that Tony Stark/Iron Man will be featuring, a newly released Lego set appeared to spoil the premise of that particular episode, suggesting that Tony could end up fighting as a gladiator a la Thor: Ragnarok!

The first trailer also hinted at some darker timelines to be explored, including one which appears to be inspired by the popular Marvel Zombies comic book series, where Bucky confronts an undead Captain America.

Another chapter sees Doctor Strange go up against an evil alternate version of himself, which might well be the toughest challenge that the sorcerer supreme has yet faced. Black Widow is to get her own episode set in a post-apocalyptic world, where she is one of the only survivors after actions taken by Ultron.

We could also see an in-depth look at Thor’s alternative existence, as it was hinted earlier this summer that one episode will show what would have happened if Thor had not found his worthiness. Promo images including Party Thor later added fuel to these rumours.

Who is The Watcher?

Marvel’s What If…? will see Westworld star Jeffrey Wright join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as as Uatu the Watcher, a celestial being who watches over the events of the MCU.

Uatu hails from a race of extraterrestrials known as Watchers, whose job it is to witness and record key events from across the various Marvel Universes, without ever intervening in how they are destined to unfold.

Wright will serve as the narrator of the series, with his authoritative voice performance once again being a highlight in the most recent trailer. “I am The Watcher,” he announces. “I observe all that transpires here. But I do not; can not, will not interfere.” Wright has discussed his role in the series in recent weeks, though, and hinted that The Watcher may break his habit and become more involved after all.

The Watchers made their first appearance in the MCU in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, where they shared a cameo with comic book legend Stan Lee.

It’s unclear whether Wright could reprise the role of Uatu in a live-action Marvel project, but he’s certainly open to the idea. And if What If…? proves popular on Disney Plus then we certainly wouldn’t rule it out.

Advertisement

Marvel’s What If…? will be released on Disney+ in 2021. Sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or with the annual plan for £79.90. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features.