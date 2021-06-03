Marvel’s What If opens up “infinite possibilities” for the MCU

Jeffery Wright has suggested that there are “infinite possibilities” for Marvel’s What If? going forward within the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Advertisement

Wright, who will voice a celestial being called Uatu, The Watcher, added that he was “open to all” possibilities, suggesting he might be open to reprising the role for possible live-action projects.

“There are infinite possibilities with this series within the MCU. I’m open to all of it. One thing I think we’re realising with Marvel and Kevin Feige’s leadership is that these are broad, broad canvasses they’re painting on. I don’t even try to anticipate, so I’m just open to all of it – as The Watcher would be,” he recently told D23 Magazine.

The Westworld star also opened up about his character Uatu, who hails from a race of extraterrestrials known as Watchers, whose job it is to witness and record key events from across the various Marvel Universes.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“He’s a godlike, omnipotent figure who is larger than life,” Wright explained. “The challenge with a character like that is: How do you make him human? How do you make him relatable? He is mysterious, but he’s also kind of dangerous. You want to know more, and you’re hanging on his every word as he invites you into all these stories.”

Uatu, who will narrate the animated series and be our “guide through these vast new realities”, has also sworn not to intervene in how the events of each MCU story are destined to unfold.

However, Wright hinted that Uatu would eventually intervene in some events: “In the comics, he’s an observer—and then some. Here, in the first season, he starts off as an observer, but he gradually becomes more compelled by what he watches.”

Want to read more? You can find out more information here about Marvel TV series on Disney+.

Advertisement

Marvel’s What If…? will be released on Disney+ in 2021. Sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £79.99 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription). Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.