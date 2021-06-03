Marvel’s What If opens up “infinite possibilities” for the MCU
Jeffery Wright, who voices The Watcher, says he's "open to all" future possibilities for the character.
Jeffery Wright has suggested that there are “infinite possibilities” for Marvel’s What If? going forward within the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).
Wright, who will voice a celestial being called Uatu, The Watcher, added that he was “open to all” possibilities, suggesting he might be open to reprising the role for possible live-action projects.
“There are infinite possibilities with this series within the MCU. I’m open to all of it. One thing I think we’re realising with Marvel and Kevin Feige’s leadership is that these are broad, broad canvasses they’re painting on. I don’t even try to anticipate, so I’m just open to all of it – as The Watcher would be,” he recently told D23 Magazine.
The Westworld star also opened up about his character Uatu, who hails from a race of extraterrestrials known as Watchers, whose job it is to witness and record key events from across the various Marvel Universes.
“He’s a godlike, omnipotent figure who is larger than life,” Wright explained. “The challenge with a character like that is: How do you make him human? How do you make him relatable? He is mysterious, but he’s also kind of dangerous. You want to know more, and you’re hanging on his every word as he invites you into all these stories.”
Uatu, who will narrate the animated series and be our “guide through these vast new realities”, has also sworn not to intervene in how the events of each MCU story are destined to unfold.
However, Wright hinted that Uatu would eventually intervene in some events: “In the comics, he’s an observer—and then some. Here, in the first season, he starts off as an observer, but he gradually becomes more compelled by what he watches.”
Marvel's What If…? will be released on Disney+ in 2021.