Meet the cast of Marvel’s What If…? on Disney Plus

Marvel’s domination of Disney Plus looks set to continue with animated series What if…?, which packs one of the most impressive ensembles in the history of the studio.

Spinning out of the shocking events of the Loki ending, in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded into a mess of parallel timelines, the series will give us a peek into alternate versions of our favourite stories.

A number of big screen stars are returning to voice their animated counterparts in What If…?, with Chris Hemsworth, Samuel L Jackson, Hayley Atwell and the late Chadwick Boseman among the biggest names.

There’s already talk about whether these fascinating variants could make their way to live-action in the future, with rumours swirling about potential cameos in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Read on for your guide to the star-studded cast of Marvel’s What If…?, and if you want to brush up on the MCU so far in preparation for these fresh twists, check out our complete guide to the Marvel movies in order.

Jeffrey Wright plays Uatu the Watcher

Disney

Who is The Watcher? The Watcher comes from an alien race of near-immortal beings, whose purpose it is to witness and record the events of the Marvel Universe. They are sworn never to intervene in what unfolds, no matter how catastrophic, although Uatu has broken this vow on a handful of occasions in the comic books. The Watcher will be our narrator and guide through these strange alternate MCU tales.

What else has Jeffrey Wright been in? Wright has recently starred in HBO’s sci-fi drama Westworld. Previously, he played CIA agent Felix Leiter in Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, a role he will soon reprise for this winter’s No Time To Die. He is one of several actors to bag roles in both the Marvel and DC universes, as he will soon portray Commissioner James Gordon in next year’s The Batman.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Strange

Disney

Who is Doctor Strange? Doctor Strange is the Sorcerer Supreme of the main MCU reality, charged with guarding it from all manner of magical threats. Formerly, he was an arrogant surgeon who turned to the mystic arts after his hands were irreparably damaged in a car accident. He was an instrumental figure in the war against Thanos and his alien forces, as seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Strange’s What If…? episode is a mystery for now, but the trailers have seen him fighting what appears to be an evil version of himself, which could perhaps be setting the stage for next year’s Doctor Strange solo film.

What else has Benedict Cumberbatch been in? Cumberbatch rose to stardom playing the title role on BBC One crime drama Sherlock, with subsequent projects including Patrick Melrose, Brexit: The Uncivil War, 1917 and The Hobbit film series.

Chadwick Boseman plays T’Challa / Star-Lord

Disney

Who is T’Challa? In the MCU as we know it, T’Challa is the king of Wakanda, who ascended to the throne following his father’s assassination in Captain America: Civil War. He also is the nation’s protector as the Black Panther, with enhanced strength derived from a heart-shaped herb and a state of the art suit designed by younger sister, Shuri.

In Marvel’s What If…?, we will see a different version of T’Challa, who is abducted by galactic scavenger Yondu as a young boy and goes on to become the outlaw known as Star-Lord.

What else has Chadwick Boseman been in? Boseman became one of the world’s best-loved stars with his performance in Black Panther, as well as previous acclaimed turns in 42, Get On Up, Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Tragically, he passed away in 2020, with Marvel’s What If…? being his final posthumous release.

Michael Rooker plays Yondu

Disney

Who is Yondu? Yondu is the leader of a band of intergalactic outlaws called The Ravagers. In the main MCU, he abducts Peter Quill from planet Earth as a boy and raises him in outer space, but this series will explore what would have happened if he had kidnapped a young T’Challa instead.

What else has Michael Rooker been in? Rooker played Merle Dixon on zombie drama The Walking Dead, while on the big screen he has recently appeared in F9: The Fast Saga and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Hayley Atwell plays Captain Peggy Carter

Disney

Who is Peggy Carter? Peggy Carter was an accomplished agent of the SSR, who played a pivotal role in the success of Project Rebirth – which turned scrawny Steve Rogers into superhero Captain America. The two later fell in love but when they were separated by a wartime mission gone wrong, she went on to become one of the founding members of SHIELD.

In What If…?, The Watcher shows us how things would have been different if Peggy herself had been given the super soldier serum, turning her into Captain Carter – seemingly an alternate version of cult comic book character Captain Britain.

What else has Hayley Atwell been in? Atwell’s recent projects include legal drama Conviction, period piece Howards End, and Netflix’s suspenseful Criminal: UK. On the big screen, she starred opposite Keira Knightley in The Duchess and Ewan McGregor in Christopher Robin.

Dominic Cooper plays Howard Stark

SEAC

Who is Howard Stark? The father of Tony Stark, Howard worked alongside Steve Rodgers and Peggy Carter during the Second World War, as seen in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

In What If…?, he fights alongside Captain Carter in an early Iron Man suit, proving that an appreciation for badass armour clearly runs in the family.

What else has Dominic Cooper been in? Cooper played the lead role in supernatural drama Preacher, which aired on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Previously, he had appeared in The History Boys, Mamma Mia!, Need For Speed and Warcraft.

Samuel L Jackson plays Nick Fury

Disney/YouTube

Who is Nick Fury? One of the key architects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, former SHIELD director Nick Fury was the man who made it his mission to assemble the Avengers. As such, he has naturally crossed paths with a number of powerful superheroes, so it’s not yet known what moment exactly his episode will focus on.

What else has Samuel L Jackson been in? Jackson is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, with some of his most iconic projects being Jurassic Park, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Pulp Fiction, Snakes on a Plane and the Star Wars prequels.

Chris Hemsworth plays Thor

Disney/YouTube

Who is Thor? Thor is the God of Thunder. In his younger years, he was deemed unworthy of his enormous power and cast out of Asgard to learn humility, ultimately doing so and becoming a superhero.

Rumour has it that Thor’s episode of What If…? will ask what would have happened if his father hadn’t taken such decisive action, and instead allowed his son to grow up foolish and reckless.

What else has Chris Hemsworth been in? Breaking out in the cast of Australian soap opera Home and Away, Hemsworth has gone onto become a major Hollywood movie star. Outside of the MCU, you may recognise him from The Cabin in the Woods, Snow White and the Huntsman, 2016’s Ghostbusters, Men in Black: International, or Netflix’s Extraction.

Tom Hiddleston plays Loki

Disney/YouTube

Who is Loki? Loki is Thor’s brother and the God of Mischief. His initial appearances in the MCU were in formidable villain roles, but he has recently taken on the persona of an antihero – as seen in the recent Disney Plus Loki solo series.

It’s unclear what exactly Loki will be getting up to in What If…?, but the trailers have shown him leading an army against his brother, perhaps in an alternate bid to take over Earth.

What else has Tom Hiddleston been in? Besides his Marvel work, Hiddleston is known for BBC One thriller The Night Manager, gothic horror flick Crimson Peak, and 2017 blockbuster Kong: Skull Island.

Michael B Jordan plays King Erik Killmonger

Disney/YouTube

Who is Erik Killmonger? Killmonger is Wakandan but was raised in Oakland, California by his father, who was sent there to work undercover but ultimately betrayed his homeland and was killed. This put Erik on a path towards revenge which was very nearly successful, as he led a coup of the Wakandan royal family and very nearly killed his cousin, T’Challa.

In the Marvel’s What If…? trailer, Killmonger intervenes when Tony Stark is attacked by the Ten Rings gang, preventing him from being abducted and thus eliminating the need for him to invent his first Iron Man suit. The repercussions this could have are huge.

What else has Michael B Jordan been in? Jordan’s star has been on the rise for some time, with his biggest projects to date being found-footage thriller Chronicle, the Creed films, and 2019 legal drama Just Mercy.

Jon Favreau plays Happy Hogan

SEAC

Who is Happy Hogan? Happy is Tony Stark’s right-hand man, who was a close friend to the billionaire for decades leading up to his death in Avengers: Endgame.

What else has Jon Favreau been in? Favreau is known for on-screen roles in Swingers, Daredevil, and Chef, as well as for directing mega-hits Elf, The Jungle Book and The Lion King. He portrayed Monica’s love interest Pete in the third season of Friends.

Seth Green plays Howard the Duck

Disney/YouTube

Who is Howard The Duck? In the comic books, Howard The Duck hails from a parallel universe inhabited entirely by anthropomorphic ducks, before being drawn into the mainline Marvel Universe for some truly farcical adventures.

Little his known about his MCU counterpart, who has only had the briefest of cameos in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, but we may learn more about him here.

What else has Seth Green been in? Green has lent his voice to animated characters several times before, playing Chris Griffin on Family Guy and various characters on his sketch comedy Robot Chicken. He has also appeared in live-action in Austin Powers and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Sebastian Stan plays James ‘Bucky’ Barnes / The Winter Soldier

Disney/YouTube

Who is Bucky Barnes? Captain America’s wartime pal, who was experimented on by Russian intelligence and transformed into the ruthless assassin known as The Winter Soldier.

In the What If…? trailer, we see Bucky going up against an undead version of Steve Rodgers, in a story seemingly inspired by the Marvel Zombies comic books.

What else has Sebastian Stan been in? Recently reprising his Marvel role for Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Stan has also starred in I, Tonya and Netflix’s The Devil All The Time. He will be seen later this year in hotly anticipated miniseries Pam & Tommy.

Marvel’s What If cast

Here are the actors also included in the epic line-up assembled for Marvel’s What If on Disney Plus:

Jeremy Renner plays Clint Barton / Hawkeye

Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner / Hulk

Paul Bettany plays Vision

Josh Brolin plays Thanos

Don Cheadle plays James Rhodes

Paul Rudd plays Scott Lang / Ant-Man

Evangeline Lilly plays Hope van Dyne / Wasp

Natalie Portman plays Jane Foster

Jaimie Alexander plays Sif

Angela Bassett plays Ramonda

Benicio del Toro plays The Collector

Kat Dennings plays Darcy Lewis

Michael Douglas plays Hank Pym

Jeff Goldblum plays Grandmaster

Clark Gregg plays Phil Coulson

Danai Gurira plays Okoye

Djimon Hounsou plays Korath

Toby Jones plays Arnim Zola

Kurt Russell plays Ego

Andy Serkis plays Ulysses Klaue

Cobie Smulders plays Maria Hill

Tilda Swinton plays The Ancient One

Stanley Tucci plays Abraham Erskine

Emily VanCamp plays Sharon Carter

Taika Waititi plays Korg

Benedict Wong plays Wong

Marvel's What If…? premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 11th August.