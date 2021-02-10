Every episode of Family Guy is coming to Disney+ – how to watch every episode

Is the theme tune stuck in your head yet? Family Guy debuted on the Fox network in 1999 and has (early cancellation aside) remained on our screens to this day.

The animated sitcom, a much more adult-orientated version of The Simpsons which Fox is also home to, is known for its dark, daring humour and pop culture references and is a show that Seth McFarlane has a big hand in, having created it, written for it, and voiced the biggest characters.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Family Guy online in the UK.

How to watch Family Guy in the UK

Family Guy will be coming to Disney+ when Star launches on it on February 23rd. It isn’t the only series arriving, X-Files is too as is American Dad and Die Hard – there’s plenty of Disney+ Star content coming soon.

Watch Family Guy on Disney+ from 23rd February

Alternatively, you can watch Family Guy on DVD with the full boxset. Buy the series.

What is Family Guy about?

Family Guy is about the life of the Griffin family. They are parents Peter and Lois, children Chris and Meg, baby Stewie and pet dog Brian – both of which can talk, well Stewie sort of can. The popular animation has been going for a long time with many continuing to be drawn to the pop culture-filled misadventures of the family and their fellow residents of Quahog.

Get to know the Family Guy characters in our handy guide.

How many seasons of Family Guy are there?

The show is currently airing its 19th season so we presume that seasons 1-18 will be on Disney+ Star when it launches and if it follows the path of The Simpsons, new seasons should be added shortly after they finish airing.

An interesting fact about Family Guy, the show could well have not been on the air anymore as it was originally axed after a three-season run. Thankfully, Fox saw the error of their ways and eventually brought it back and it remains a staple of their schedule today.

Family Guy cast: Who stars in Family Guy?

Creator Seth McFarlane is one of the key voices in Family Guy and he takes on several of the biggest characters – including Peter, Brian, Stewie and Quagmire. Alex Borstein voices Lois, Seth Green handles Chris and Mila Kunis is the voice of the long-suffering Meg having long taken over the role from original voice actress Lacey Chabert.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what's on tonight or take a look at our best Netflix series guide.