What time is Howards End on TV?

Howards End aired in the UK during autumn 2017 on BBC One.

Howards End begins on PBS Masterpiece in the US on Sunday 21st March 2021 at 9/8c.

What’s it about?

The new four-part mini series based on EM Foster’s novel shows the social and class divisions between three families in 20th century England: the wealthy country-based Wilcoxes, the London-dwelling Schlegels, and the lower middle-class Basts all interact with dramatic and sometimes awkward encounters in this new BBC period drama.

It stars Hayley Atwell, Matthew Macfadyen and Tracey Ullman – see the full cast of Howards End.

Who adapted the book for television?

The Oscar-winning writer behind Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan, adapted the novel for TV.

Find out more about the filming locations of Howards End.