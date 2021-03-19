Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. What time is Howards End on TV?

What time is Howards End on TV?

Everything you need to know about the BBC period drama

Howards End (BBC, EH)

What time is Howards End on TV?

Advertisement

Howards End aired in the UK during autumn 2017 on BBC One.

Howards End begins on PBS Masterpiece in the US on Sunday 21st March 2021 at 9/8c.

What’s it about?

The new four-part mini series based on EM Foster’s novel shows the social and class divisions between three families in 20th century England: the wealthy country-based Wilcoxes, the London-dwelling Schlegels, and the lower middle-class Basts all interact with dramatic and sometimes awkward encounters in this new BBC period drama.

It stars Hayley Atwell, Matthew Macfadyen and Tracey Ullman – see the full cast of Howards End.

Who adapted the book for television?

The Oscar-winning writer behind Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan, adapted the novel for TV.

Advertisement

Find out more about the filming locations of Howards End.

Tags

All about Howards End

BBC Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Merlin 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner bundle

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a Merlin 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner bundle for just £45!

With this vacuum and filter set, you’ll be able to tackle your spring cleaning like a pro

You might like

Hayley Atwell, Matthew Macfadyen and Tracey Ullman to star in BBC’s Howards End

La La Land’s Damien Chazelle wins Best Director at the Bafta Film Awards 2017

Anne Robinson, Matthew Macfadyen and Ashley Jensen

TV is tougher for women say stars Anne Robinson, Matthew Macfadyen and Ashley Jensen