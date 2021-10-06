What If? fans thrilled with finale twist as writer hints at season 2 plot

Another story from the MCU is done and dusted as the first animated series, Marvel’s What If…, has wrapped season one with a stellar finale that opens up many doors for more episodes.

Despite What If… not connecting with viewers in the same way that Wandavision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki did, it’s still been an eventful debut run. The first animated MCU show was always going to be a gamble and Kevin Feige will surely be pleased with the reception, nonetheless.

Building momentum to the already-confirmed season two, expected in 2022, is the exciting finale that saw our beloved heroes team up on a truly epic scale.

The finale saw Infinity Ultron continue to his quest to wipe out the multiverse which led The Watcher to bring in heroes from across the series run to take him out – animated Avengers assemble.

Happily, for everyone, the Guardians of the Multiverse were successful and Infinity Ultron was defeated. All’s well that ends well, but we did get a tease of what is coming next when Captain Carter was told by Natasha of someone being stored in the Hydra Stomper. She soon saw it was none other than Steve Rogers (AKA Iron Man in this world). Cue credits.

Fans loved how the series wrapped up and have been sharing their thoughts on it on Twitter.

BRO THE EFFING BEGINNING OF THE EPISODE OMG🔥🤯😱 IT WAS INSANE!!!!! THE WAY THAT THE WATCHER WENT AND COLLECTED ALL OF THEM AND EVERYTHING!!! I WAS LITERALLY SHOOK!! I ALMOST STARTED CRYING. SO EXCITING AND EXHILARATING!!! WOW. #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/7iyNcCaoc0 — Tysn Mattis (@tysn10000) October 6, 2021

“Going into the second season, we’re sticking with anthology form, and it’s going to be all-new stories, lots of fun, new heroes, and pulling more from Phase Four than we were obviously able to this season,” said head writer AC Bradley of what is to come. “Hopefully, we’ll see hints of Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Black Widow characters. The fun of What If…? is that we get to explore the entire infinite multiverse, so we try and bounce around as much as we can. I want to play with all these characters, and as much as I love Captain Carter, we’ve got to share the love. I’m very excited to show new worlds, new heroes.”

Next up on the MCU TV front is the Hawkeye series and it can’t come quick enough – especially as the rumours tell us that we could be seeing some faces from Netflix’s Daredevil series popping up. Hawkeye will start on Disney+ on Wednesday 24th November 2021.

Marvel’s What If…? is streaming now on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or save with the annual plan for £79.90 a year. (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription).

