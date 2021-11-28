Eternals writer confirms fate of major Marvel character

The fate of one of the lead characters in Eternals has been confirmed.

Speaking to CBR.com, screenwriter Kaz Firpo addressed the ending for the character Ikaris, played by Bodyguard star Richard Madden.

The climax of Eternals saw Ikaris fly into space and into the sun, appearing to perish in the star after choosing to end his own life.

However, some fans have speculated that the character could return.

Yet, Firpo has confirmed that Ikaris is indeed dead.

The screenwriter revealed: “For what it’s worth… yeah, it was always that. He can’t bear to face his family after what he’s done, which he realizes.”

Firpo confirmed that the character was so full of regret for how he had lived his entire life that he could no longer face his family and could no longer live his life.

However, this was not always the planned ending for Ikaris.

“It began as an exile that I think, throughout the course of the filmmaking, really became something that needed to be definitive,” added Firpo.

“It really is a moment of saying, ‘It’s sacrifice.’ It’s sort of saying, ‘I can’t serve the Eternals. If I can’t serve the Celestials, and I can’t be with my family, then I choose this third option,’ which — for him — really is oblivion. So yeah, he dead.”

Addressing his character’s fate, Richard Madden shared his own thoughts with the Los Angeles Times.

Madden commented: “I think it was the only way. It was his release and escape from responsibility, finally, after carrying all this weight for all this time.

“I felt like it was the most just way to end his story because I think he’s heartbroken from letting down the people closest to him.

“It’s the first time he’s accepted that he’s got a heart and has done the wrong thing so he punishes himself.”

Marvel

Despite the death of Ikaris, his beloved fellow Eternal leader Sersi (Gemma Chan) still has a love interest in the human Dane Whitman (Kit Harington).

However, an end credits scene teased something dangerous could lie in Dane’s future.

Meanwhile, another end credits scene also introduced us to Thanos’ brother, Eros, who is an Eternal played by pop star Harry Styles.

