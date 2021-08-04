Cinderella 2021: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news for Amazon film

There have been many, many adaptations of classic fairytale Cinderella – including two from Disney alone – but now Amazon has a decidedly modern take on the folk tale.

Advertisement

Cinderella does not want to stay confined in her stepmother’s basement or a royal life in this update for the streaming era, which includes a genderless fairy godmother and a protagonist with her sights set on becoming a businesswoman.

There’s also an absolute carriage full of stars to bring this bright and bold musical to life, including pop sensation Camila Cabello in her first acting role and James Corden lending his voice to yet another musical.

This includes an abundance of British talent also, including former James Bond Pierce Brosnan as a rather dashing king and even unexpected roles for comedians James Acaster and Romesh Ranganathan.

So get ready for a fairy tale unlike any other – here’s everything you need to know about Cinderella.

Cinderella 2021 release date

Cinderella will be going to the ball on Friday 3rd September 2021.

Your wish is about to come true. Cinderella drops September 3 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/UVRqSngUN3 — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) August 3, 2021

Based on an idea by James Corden, Cinderella began filming in February 2020. However, like many film productions at the time shooting was suspended in March due to the pandemic, with filming then resuming in August 2020 and wrapping in September.

Cinderella was originally set for a cinema release in July 2021, but was one of many films that have since moved to streaming amid ongoing box office uncertainty. Sony Pictures sold the rights to Amazon in May 2021, joining the streaming giant’s recent acquisitions of Coming 2 America and The Tomorrow War.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Cinderella 2021 cast

Mike Marsland/WireImage

As befitting the legendary fairytale, Cinderella will have a suitably starry cast.

Pop star Camila Cabello will be donning the famous glass slippers as the title character, making her acting debut. Cabello first came to prominence on The X Factor USA as a member of girl band Fifth Harmony, but has since gone on to carve out a successful solo career.

Cabello has also worked on the soundtrack, which also includes covers of modern pop songs.

Cabello’s Prince Charming – who she may or may not marry if she has to give up her career – will be Handsome Devil star Nicholas Galitzine, who will be taking on the royal mantle of Prince Robert.

Idina Menzel – best known for voicing Princess Elsa and singing that song in Frozen – will be showing off her vocals in live-action this time as Cinderella’s wicked stepmother, while Dumplin’s Maddie Baillio and Sanditon‘s Charlotte Spencer play her equally abusive stepsisters.

Following Mamma Mia, it looks as though Pierce Brosnan may be attempting singing yet again as the wonderfully dapper Prince Rowan, while Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver will portray his wife Queen Beatrice.

Pose‘s Billy Porter, however, will notably be playing Cinderella’s non-binary fairy godmother aka Fab G.

James Corden will be adding yet another musical to his resume as a footman-turned-mouse – and will also be producing the film – while comedians James Acaster and Romesh Ranganathan will be making their feature film debuts as Corden’s fellow mouse chums.

Cinderella 2021 trailer

The trailer was released in August 2021, exactly a month ahead of the film’s premiere on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Cinderella comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, 3rd September – check out our guides to the best movies on Amazon Prime and best Amazon Prime series, or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.