Daredevil return for Charlie Cox confirmed by MCU boss Kevin Feige

The Man Without Fear could be on his way back to our screens soon.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that when Daredevil does make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Charlie Cox will be the actor to play him.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Feige revealed: “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil.”

He added: “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Cox portrayed blind superhero Matt Murdock, a lawyer from Hell’s Kitchen who leads a double life as vigilante hero Daredevil, from 2015 to 2016.

Marvel’s Daredevil ran for three seasons on Netflix and took place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It also starred Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Franklin ‘Foggy’ Nelson, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin ‘Dex’ Poindexter, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna, and Vincent D’Onofrio as The Kingpin/Wilson Fisk.

Cox also played the role in the Netflix crossover series The Defenders which saw him unite with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist/Danny Rand (Finn Jones) from their own respective series.

Fans have speculated that Cox will appear as Matt Murdock in the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home, with many theorising that Murdock acts as Peter Parker’s lawyer.

Meanwhile, have fans also theorised that Daredevil’s arch-nemesis Kingpin/Wilson Fisk will appear in upcoming episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye.

Finally, actor Jon Bernthal has revealed that he hopes to reprise his role as The Punisher/Frank Castle in the MCU in the future.

Bernthal played the role in Daredevil season 2 and also two standalone runs of The Punisher on Netflix.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bernthal said: “That character, in particular, has real, real, real deep, deep meaning for me and resonance in me.

“He’s really in my heart, man. He’s really in my bones. I’m enormously protective of that character.”

Daredevil seasons 1 to 3 are available now on Netflix, as is Marvel’s The Defenders and The Punisher seasons 1 to 2.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in UK cinemas on 15th December 2021.

