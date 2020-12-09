The English star Cox began trending on Twitter on Wednesday when Murphy's Multiverse reported from several "trusted sources" that he was in fact appearing in the blockbuster.

Fans went suitably ape over the revelation.

Daredevil fans were ecstatic about the revelation. One wrote: "I’m so excited for Charlie Cox to come back as Daredevil. This show was truly the best Marvel content, period. Nothing else in the MCU (or other shows) could ever top Daredevil. #SaveDaredevil @MarvelStudios".

Another posted: "I wasn't hyped before with the news of other Spider-Man actors. This new speculation has got me on board the train in full! Charlie Cox Reportedly Back as Daredevil for Spider-Man 3!"

Fan art soon followed the viral news story.

Marvel has not confirmed the casting of Cox in Spider-Man 3, but that hasn't stopped some from reporting it as fact.

Crucial to the trending story was the recent news that the Daredevil franchise had returned to Marvel after Netflix had control of the rights.

Screen Rant wrote that "with rights reverting to Marvel, fans are once more campaigning to #SaveDaredevil and officially bring Charlie Cox into the MCU — and they're right to do so."

Marvel's Daredevil screened for three seasons on Netflix, with its run ending in 2018. For a two-year period after the show's cancellation, the rights remained with Netflix and the Man without Fear could not appear in any other MCU project.

Some fans were using the buzz to hype the permanent return of Cox to his Daredevil role.

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled for release in 17th December 2021.

