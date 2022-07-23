The new series, which is set to continue the story opened up in What If...? episode 5, will once again see the Marvel universe zombified - and we now know which characters will be zombies and who will be our heroes.

The Marvel Animation panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con gave us plenty to chew on when it comes to new series, including new details about What If...? spin-off Marvel Zombies.

The still-alive heroes we follow throughout the series will include the Black Widow film's Yelena Belova and Red Guardian, as well as Shang-Chi, Katy Chen and Death Dealer (all from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), along with Disney Plus favourites Jimmy Woo, Ms Marvel and Kate Bishop.

Meanwhile, their zombie antagonists will include Hawkeye, Captain America, Abomination, Ghost, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Ikaris and Okoye.

The series has also been confirmed to be rated TV-MA, which in the US signifies that the content is only suitable for mature audiences, with the panel revealing that this is because of the "gore" involved in the show.

This is the first time an MCU project has been given such a rating, although Kevin Feige did previously reveal that when Deadpool 3 arrives that film will be rated R.

Graphics from Marvel Zombies shown at Comic-Con also revealed a team of Widows from Black Widow and a biker gang of Skrulls, suggesting that, like the What If...? episode, the series will be jam packed with crossovers.

That original episode, called What If... Zombies?!, ended with Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange's clock and Ant-Man's head in a jar escaping a zombie horde, while zombie Thanos was seen in Wakanda wielding the Infinity Gauntlet.

Marvel Zombies will stream on Disney Plus in 2024. Sign up to Disney Plus for £79.99 a year and £7.99 a month.

