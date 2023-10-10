Speaking about the BBC's involvement in the series, writer Neil McKay and Jeff Pope, executive producers for ITV Studios, were asked what research they did about the broadcaster and who they spoke to.

Pope said: "This series has been commissioned by the BBC and we've had their support throughout the process - but Neil, myself and the production team are not BBC employees.

"It's important to note that we're working for ITV Studios and the series has been made by ITV Studios, which is demonstrably and historically independent of the BBC, so this series is not a case of the BBC marking its own homework."

In addition to Pope's comments, McKay said: "I second that. I felt no censorship from the BBC. There have, of course, been discussions throughout this process about sensitivities towards the people Savile abused and how best to minimise causing distress, but that was it when it comes to what the series covers.

"There has been no censorship on us as programme makers whatsoever, which might surprise some people - but it is, of course, entirely right when the BBC was such an integral part of the Savile story."

Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning. BBC/ITV Studios/Matt Squire

In terms of who they were in contact with, McKay also said: "We spoke to producers and production staff involved in Savile's BBC programmes, plus survivors, such as Kevin and Susan, who featured on those shows (Jim'll Fix It and Savile's Travels respectively), in order to gain a comprehensive picture of his BBC career.

"Savile's time and his crimes at the BBC are also so extensively covered in the Dame Janet Smith report, which was a vital source for us and is on public record, and there’s a lot of material about the BBC in Dan Davies’s book, too."

The new show premiered on BBC One last night (Monday 9th October), with all episodes now available to watch on iPlayer.

As well as dramatising the events of Savile's life, the series also includes real-life testimony from some of Savile's victims - in the form of talking head interviews with Sam, Susan and Kevin.

Speaking about their involvement in the new drama and what they hope viewers will take away from The Reckoning, Sam said: "I really hope that the series makes people more aware and more understanding of people's behaviours."

Alongside Steve Coogan as Savile in the drama, other cast members include Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley), Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack), Mark Stanley (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe), Robert Emms (Andor) and Mark Lewis Jones (Gangs of London).

