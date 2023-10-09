Talking to the BBC about their involvement in the show, the three victims interviewed - Sam, Susan and Kevin - have revealed what they hope viewers take from the series.

Sam said: "I hope that they learn and they see and are more informed and open to what can happen. But also realise that grooming and abuse is a run-of-the-mill thing.

"These aren't rare things that hardly ever happen. They're an every-day-of-the-week thing. I really hope that the series makes people more aware and more understanding of people's behaviours.

"To know how to understand what's going on and be brave enough to say something. People often ask me and other people who went through similar: 'Why didn't you say anything?' Well, as a child that's tricky, but if you're an adult witnessing it, why didn't you?

"We need for everyone to become more confident in seeing these things and to not be afraid to shout louder about these things happening. The events in this series are just as relevant now in 2023."

Similarly, Susan said: "It's not going to stop any other predator coming out, because there are still hundreds and thousands of them out there. What it might change is to make institutions not put their heads in the sand, and instead take action from the beginning and not wait until another disaster's happened before they do anything else about it.

"It's not the right adjective to say I enjoyed it, but it was cathartic to be able to draw a line under things and have empathy with the other people who were attacked - so many worse off than me, who also weren't listened to. I came forward because I was part of the jigsaw, and however small a part of the jigsaw you are, that tiny little piece makes a big picture."

She continued: "I think it's important that everybody is listened to, however small a part they take in it. It's important to make the whole picture and to build that picture of the evil creature that he was. And I hope, going on, institutions like the BBC and the police and hospitals will pay attention. And it's not just these institutions, it's happening everywhere.

"Each little bit fits in with another piece. I have no regrets taking part in the series. I've had a bit of criticism from friends who say 'just leave it where it is, it's over and done with' but as I said, if it helps just one other person not go through what I went through then it's all worth it."

Kevin added: "A series like this is always going to get criticism, but when viewers watch they will see four people's stories - the four of us who the series focuses around - speaking out about how it was, so that hopefully somebody that's in a similar situation will be helped by it. The more people it can help then it's been all worthwhile."

The series hasn't been without its controversy, with many arguing that bringing the painful subject matter into the realm of drama is distasteful. However, executive producer Jeff Pope and writer Neil McKay responded to complaints in a recent issue of Radio Times magazine.

Pope explained: "My view is that the quickest way to invite something like this to happen again is to ignore it. I passionately believe we have to explore stories like Savile."

The Reckoning premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Monday 9th October 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

