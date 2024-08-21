Season 4 kicks off with an episode titled Dead Man's Time, which sees a robbery in a secluded home spiral into an enquiry into the whereabouts of priceless antiques.

As per the synopsis (via TVZone): "As Grace digs deeper into this mysterious crime, he unearths a web of ancient grudges, a web which leads him down a dark and murderous trail through the world of Brighton antiques in a race against the clock to untangle who is at the heart of this robbery and bring Gavin Daly the answers he has been desperately chasing for many years."

John Simm as DS Roy Grace and Robert Glenister as Gavin Daly in Grace season 4. ITV

And that isn't all, as Robert Glenister will feature in the premiere episode, and there is much mystery around his character Gavin Daly.

In previously released first look images (above), Glenister's character appears to be having a serious conversation with Simm's Grace – but what could be going on between the two?

Returning to helm the series as John Simm, Richie Campbell, Zoë Tapper and Craig Parkinson also reprise their roles, and there is plenty to look forward to.

In a previous interview with RadioTimes.com, Craig Parkinson teased that Grace season 4 has "its most disturbing finale" yet.

Thankfully for fans, they won't have to wonder if the show will return after season 4, with ITV previously confirming that season 5 will be happening!

Grace is available to watch on ITVX. Season 4 will begin airing on Sunday 1st September.

