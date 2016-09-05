One of those respondees was author and writer of sitcom My Mad Fat Diary Rae Earl – so here’s what she had to say when we asked her opinion, in full.

Having just gorged myself on the wonderful Fleabag I'm very excited about the next 10 years. TV is stealing the stories cinema isn't brave enough to touch. Being able to binge watch great television on a phone from the comfort of my own duvet has allowed me to watch things I would never have had 'time' previously to view. Social media still gives me the shared experience of watching a programme with someone else. The future is the big show on the tiny screen.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in BBC3's Fleabag

That said I think programming that encourages the whole family to be in the same room at the same time will increase in popularity too. Many of us will still want that traditional experience. 'Pointless' is a magnificent example of this. It's a great idea beautifully executed. There's nothing like slaying your brother with your periodic table knowledge & then doing a victory lap of the kitchen. That sort of appointment television will be treasured and will force programmers to come up with some really smart engaging formats.

I believe they'll be an increased number of co productions between countries. We know something like 'Game of Thrones' works just about everywhere - there's nothing to stop the BBC working with streaming services to create epic, global content.

All in all this is a Golden Age of TV & I intend to keep on thoroughly enjoying it from wherever I am (usually the bed at 2am!