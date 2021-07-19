Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps in line for reboot at the BBC

The creator of sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps has revealed the show is in line for a return, with discussions currently ongoing with the BBC.

Susan Nickson told the Drama School Dropout podcast original stars Will Mellor and Ralf Little – who played Gaz and Jonny – are both keen for a comeback and that hopes are high for a new series a decade after the original run ended.

“We are talking to the BBC. They are a corporation and in a corporation there are many cogs and those cogs move extremely slowly,” she explained.

“So basically what you’ve got, it’s me, Will, Ralf and all three of us are just going, ‘Yeah, we’re here, we’ll do it,’ and the BBC are going, ‘Ah brilliant, yeah let’s do it,’ and I’m sort of sat here going, ‘Ok, when?’ and they go, ‘Well, we don’t know.’

“So, what we’ve got is a corporation that has no idea.”

Nickson also said she wasn’t sure if Sheridan Smith would return for the reboot, while there’s also been no confirmation about the participation of other former stars such as Natalie Casey, Kathryn Drysdale or Luke Gell.

The series originally ran from 2001 until 2011 and explored the lives of five twentysomethings living in the town of Runcorn, Cheshire, although Little left the show after the sixth series in 2006.

Nickson has explained the reboot might touch on themes including the Time’s Up movement and toxic masculinity, although she says she wouldn’t want Gaz and Jonny to be portrayed as “bad guys”.

“I would like to pick up the story with two ageing working-class geezers in a pub combating the terrible things that we say about men at the moment,” she said. “Some men might not understand that the bad guys exist.

“I want to see the comforting story of people like Gaz and Jonny, who live in a world where bad guys don’t exist. I want them to acknowledge the bad guys are out there though, but I don’t want Gaz and Jonny to be them.”

All nine series of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.