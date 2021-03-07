Zero Chill release date: Latest news on Netflix teen drama

If you loved all the ice skating drama of Spinning Out, then Zero Chill – Netflix’s brand new 10-part teen series – is set to be your next TV obsession.

Starring newcomers Grace Beedie and Dakota Taylor, Zero Chill follows a 15-year-old figure skater who is forced to move with her family from Canada to the UK when her twin brother is accepted at a prestigious ice hockey academy.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zero Chill and when it arrives on Netflix.

Zero Chill release date

Zero Chill arrives on Netflix on Monday 15th March.

The first series consists of 10 episodes, all of which were filmed in Sheffield.

What is Zero Chill about?

Zero Chill follows 15-year-old figure skater Kayla MacBentley, whose life is turned upside down when her family moves from Canada to the UK to enrol her brother Mac into the prestigious Hammarström Ice Hockey Academy. (Yes, that’s right: to pursue his ice hockey career, Mac needs to move from Canada to… the UK.)

While relocating forces Kayla to put her dreams on hold as she leaves her skating partner back in Canada, she tries to make the most of the move, finding her own place on the ice and out of the shadow of her superstar brother.

Zero Chill cast

Grace Beedie (Fort Salem) and Dakota Taylor (Homekilling Queen) star in Zero Chill as twins Kayla and Eugen ‘Mac’ Macbentley, while Doug Rao (Doctors) plays their former ice hockey pro dad Luke and Sarah Jane Potts (Holby City) plays their English mother Jenny.

Black Widow’s Jade Ma appears as young figure skater Sky Tyler who befriends Kayla and Mac, The Last Kingdom’s Oscar Skagerberg play ice hockey head coach Anton Hammarström while Czech actress Anastázie Chocholatá plays his daughter Ava.

Rounding out the cast are Stan Steinbichler (Vienna Blood) as The Hammers’ assistant captain Nico, Brett Houghton (Private Eyes) as Mac’s rival Carson, Jeremias Amoore as The Hammers golden boy Bear and Leonardo Fontes as the youngest of The Hammers, Sam.

Where is Zero Chill filmed?

Zero Chill is set and was filmed in the city of Sheffield, England, with the city’s £15 million iceSheffield Skating Arena serving as the fictional Hammarström Ice Hockey Academy.

Executive producer Angelo Abela said they chose Sheffield as the show’s location for “many practical reasons.”

Abela explained: “Sheffield is one of the UK’s major ice-skating hubs and we visited the city’s iceSheffield arena, to get some advice from the former Team GB figure-skating head coach, David Hartley, who works there.

“Where there, the arena’s general manager said, ‘Why don’t you shoot the drama here?’ Amazingly, he offered us complete access to one of their three rinks for the duration of filming and we were able to hire David as our head coach at the same time!

“We also found a ready-made skating community from where we could find our extras and doubles. Plus, the city has a particularly good ice hockey team of their own, The Sheffield Steelers, and we were able to get two former members of their team to coach for us too. It really did all fit together like a magical jigsaw.”

Zero Chill trailer

Netflix released a trailer for teen drama Zero Chill earlier this year, in which we meet ice skating siblings Kayla and Mac Macbentley.

Zero Chill arrives on Netflix on Monday 15th March.