Broadchurch's Chris Chibnall: Gracepoint is an experiment - I think they’ve done an incredible job
The creator of the hit Bafta-winning drama says his main focus is on Broadchurch series two
Chris Chibnall, the man behind TV phenomenon Broadchurch, has called the American remake Gracepoint an "experiment."
Speaking at last night's TV Baftas in central London, Chibnall, who is executive producing the US show, said: "The original show didn’t air to a large number of people at all in America. And the offer was there so [Gracepoint] seemed like an interesting thing to be a part of. It’s an experiment - and I think they’ve done a really incredible job."
Plenty of Broadchurch fans have been questioning the decision to remake the hit ITV murder mystery, seemingly scene for scene and complete with original star David Tennant, in the US. But Chibnall isn't fazed.
"I’ve come from theatre and you have different productions of a text in theatre. It's not unusual," he said, adding: "I find it surprising that people find it surprising, actually."
Either way, it seems at present most of Chibnall's energy is going into the much-anticipated second series of Broadchurch, rather than its American cousin.
More like this
Chibnall said: "My main focus is on Broadchurch two really to be honest."
Chibnall was at last night's Bafta ceremony picking up the award for best drama series, as well as supporting his cast members Olivia Colman and David Bradley who were awarded best actress and best supporting actor respectively.
Speaking about Broadchurch's hat-trick, Chibnall said: "I'm in shock. I didn't expect that at all. I came here very pessimistic tonight and I'm completely blown away."