Viewpoint release date: ITV thriller cast, trailer, and latest news
Bulletproof star Noel Clarke plays a detective who sets up a surveillance post in the home of single mum.
Published:
Noel Clarke (Bulletproof, Doctor Who) plays a police surveillance detective in ITV’s upcoming thriller Viewpoint.
Clarke leads the series as DC Martin Young, who sets up an observation post in the home of a single mother (and secret voyeur) in order to keep tabs on the prime suspect in a missing person case.
In August 2020 it was announced that filming had begun in Manchester, making Viewpoint the first ITV drama to begin filming since all UK production went into lockdown due to coronavirus.
Read on for everything you need to know about Viewpoint.
Viewpoint release date
The five-part series Viewpoint will air over five nights, from Monday 26th until Friday 30th April, on ITV.
Viewpoint plot
The series follows a police surveillance investigation into a tight-knit Manchester community, as detectives observe the home of a missing primary school teacher.
The teacher’s partner is the prime suspect, and their shared home can be clearly observed from single mum Zoe’s house.
The series is described as a “contemporary, character-driven mystery with a seductively intimate feel. But ultimately, it’s as much about friendship, trust and community as it is about solving a crime. Exploring the tension between our public and private lives and the secrets and horrors that thrive behind closed doors…especially when we think no-one’s watching”.
Viewpoint cast
Noel Clarke takes on the lead role as Martin Young, while Alexandra Roach (No Offence, Black Mirror) plays single mum Zoe Sterling.
The pair co-star alongside the likes of Fehinti Balogun (Informer), Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street), and Bronagh Waugh (The Fall).
Viewpoint trailer
You can watch the Viewpoint teaser trailer below.
#VIEWPOINT— Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) March 13, 2021
Coming Soon! To @ITV @TigerAspectUK @UnstoppableLtd pic.twitter.com/3JltGuBqak
