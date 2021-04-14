Viewpoint release date: ITV thriller cast, trailer, and latest news

Noel Clarke (Bulletproof, Doctor Who) plays a police surveillance detective in ITV’s upcoming thriller Viewpoint.

Advertisement

Clarke leads the series as DC Martin Young, who sets up an observation post in the home of a single mother (and secret voyeur) in order to keep tabs on the prime suspect in a missing person case.

In August 2020 it was announced that filming had begun in Manchester, making Viewpoint the first ITV drama to begin filming since all UK production went into lockdown due to coronavirus.

Read on for everything you need to know about Viewpoint.

Viewpoint release date

The five-part series Viewpoint will air over five nights, from Monday 26th until Friday 30th April, on ITV.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

Viewpoint plot

The series follows a police surveillance investigation into a tight-knit Manchester community, as detectives observe the home of a missing primary school teacher.

The teacher’s partner is the prime suspect, and their shared home can be clearly observed from single mum Zoe’s house.

ITV

The series is described as a “contemporary, character-driven mystery with a seductively intimate feel. But ultimately, it’s as much about friendship, trust and community as it is about solving a crime. Exploring the tension between our public and private lives and the secrets and horrors that thrive behind closed doors…especially when we think no-one’s watching”.

Viewpoint cast

Noel Clarke takes on the lead role as Martin Young, while Alexandra Roach (No Offence, Black Mirror) plays single mum Zoe Sterling.

The pair co-star alongside the likes of Fehinti Balogun (Informer), Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street), and Bronagh Waugh (The Fall).

Viewpoint trailer

You can watch the Viewpoint teaser trailer below.

We’ll keep this page updated with any further teaser clips and trailers.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide or our dedicated Drama hub.