Meet the cast of Viewpoint on ITV

Crime thriller Viewpoint is coming to ITV, starring Noel Clarke (Bulletproof, Doctor Who) as the lead surveillance detective on a missing person case.

DC Martin Young (Clarke) sets up an observation post in the home of a single mother and begins to realise how much our private lives can differ from our public personas.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Viewpoint.

Noel Clarke plays DC Martin Young

Who is DC Martin Young? A police surveillance detective whose role is to covertly watch potential suspects. In episode one, he explains that his role isn’t to form opinions about the people he watches (although of course, it’s only human nature…).

Where have I seen Noel Clarke before? He’s probably best known for playing Aaron Bishop in Bulletproof and Mickey Smith in Doctor Who. Other projects have included Kidulthood, Brotherhood, Star Trek into Darkness (as Thomas Harewood) and Mute.

Alexandra Roach plays Zoe Sterling

Who is Zoe Sterling? A secret voyeur and a single mother whose young daughter, Caitlin, goes to the school where missing primary school teacher Gemma Hillman teaches. Her flat also overlooks the home of Gemma and her partner, Greg, making it the perfect location for a police surveillance team.

Where have I seen Alexandra Roach before? She played the young Margaret Thatcher in the Oscar-winning film The Iron Lady, and Countess Nordston in the film Anna Karenina. She’s also starred in Testament of Youth, One Chance, Killing Eve (as assassin Rhian), Sanditon (as Diana Parker), Black Mirror and Death in Paradise.

Fehinti Balogun plays Greg Sullivan

Who is Greg Sullivan? The boyfriend of missing woman Gemma Hillman. He has a temper and can be possessive, but is he the reason behind Gemma’s disappearance?

Where have I seen Fehinti Balogun before? He recently played Damon in the acclaimed British series I May Destroy You, and played Officer Cooper in Informer.

Bronagh Waugh plays DC Stella Beckett

Who is DC Stella Beckett? Martin’s straight-talking surveillance partner.

Where have I seen Bronagh Waugh? She’s probably best known as Sally Ann Spector, wife of a serial killer, in The Fall. More recently she’s starred in Des, Strike, Derry Girls and Unforgotten (as Jessica Reid).

Phil Davis plays DI Liam Fox

Who is DI Liam Fox? He heads up the police surveillance team.

Where have I seen Phil Davis before? He played a serial killer in Sherlock opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and has starred in a wide range of projects, including Vera Drake, Bleak House, Notes on a Scandal, Silent Witness, Silk and Poldark (as Jud Paynter).

Catherine Tyldesley plays Kate Tuckman

Who is Kate Tuckman? A mum whose daughter was also taught by missing teacher Gemma. Kate and her family live on the same street as Zoe.

Where have I seen Catherine Tyldesley before? You might recognise her as Eva Price on Coronation Street and she also has starred in the likes of Scarborough, 15 Days and Trollied.

Shannon Murray plays DC Hayley Jones

Who is DC Hayley Jones? Martin Young’s ex-partner from his time at CID (Criminal Investigation Department). The pair share a traumatic history.

Where have I seen Shannon Murray before? She’s known for Get Even, EastEnders, Class and Silent Witness.

Sarah Niles plays DCI Jill Conroy

Who is DCI Jill Conroy? Detective chief inspector at CID, Martin’s old stomping ground.

Where have I seen Sarah Niles before? She played Officer Funmi in I May Destroy You and Melissa in Catastrophe with Sharon Horgan. Other projects have included Trying, Dracula, Spotless, Beautiful People and Being Human.

The five-part series Viewpoint will air over five nights, from Monday 26th until Friday 30th April, on ITV. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide or our dedicated Drama hub.