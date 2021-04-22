Where was Viewpoint filmed? Location guide for ITV surveillance drama

For ITV surveillance thriller Viewpoint, location is key: the series centres around a single street where a police surveillance team set up a covert operation.

The five-part drama – which features Noel Clarke as DC Martin Young in its cast – takes place in a tight-knit Manchester community, and raises questions about loneliness, intimacy and the secret voyeurs among us.

Speaking about the importance of finding that Manchester street, director Ashley Way said: “We knew this street would be key so it was the first location we searched for, which set the tone for everything. A key element to the story is that there are people on varying incomes and from different social strata so we had to make sure we could show that in the location.”

He added: “Manchester is a beautiful place. It’s a modern city that is very much rooted in its industrial past, which for a filmmaker is a dream… You often see a lot of Castlefields and the Northern Quarter but we wanted to show people the concrete and glass, and the beautiful Georgian streets that it’s not necessarily known for.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations for Viewpoint.

Where is Viewpoint filmed?