Viewpoint episode 1 recap: questions and theories explained

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Viewpoint episode one*

ITV surveillance thriller Viewpoint began on Monday night, with the following episodes stripped across the week.

The five-part drama – which features Noel Clarke as DC Martin Young in its cast – began with the disappearance of a young primary school teacher, Gemma Hillman.

Days after she goes missing, surveillance operative DC Martin Young (Clarke) is ordered to set up an observation post in the home of single mum Zoe (Alexandra Roach), whose flat overlooks the home that Gemma shares with her boyfriend (and prime suspect) Greg Sullivan.

We’ve unpacked tonight’s instalment, breaking down some of the key questions and theories that have come up after the events of Viewpoint episode one.

What happened in Viewpoint episode one?

Viewpoint episode one introduced us to DC Martin Young, a buttoned-up police surveillance detective, and his work partner DC Stella Beckett.

They set up an observation post in the home of Zoe Sterling, a good-natured single mother whose Manchester flat just happens to have a clear view into the home that Gemma lives in with partner Greg (now a suspect in his girlfriend’s disappearance). If you’re interested in where Viewpoint was filmed, you can take a look at our location guide.

Martin is tasked with watching Greg’s flat throughout the night, but an emergency call about his son going into hospital means that he abandons his post – just before a mysterious woman pays Greg a visit.

Luckily Zoe has snuck into the room where Martin set up his equipment, and manages to get a good look at the woman before providing Martin with an e-fit and covering for him.

The pair’s shared secret brings them closer together, but all that appears to be jeopardised in the final moments of the episode, when Greg invites Zoe into his flat for a chat, and she follows him in (despite Martin’s desperate phone calls to stop her).

What happened to Martin in the flashback?

Martin goes into Manchester CID to provide a report about the mysterious woman, showing the assembled officers the e-fit (which he lies about, saying that he saw the woman himself).

The atmosphere is distinctly chilly, and Martin has a graphic flashback involving DC Hayley Jones – it seems that Martin may have made a past error that left Hayley in a wheelchair.

Will Martin get caught in his lie?

ITV

So far Martin has managed to maintain his lie, but what will happen if he has to formally identify the mysterious woman in a line-up?

And what if Zoe doesn’t keep her promise, or accidentally lets slip that Martin left his post?

Did Greg kidnap girlfriend Gemma?

In a brief, early scene, we see Gemma and Greg interact, and it’s clear that he’s extremely possessive and controlling.

However, does that necessarily mean that he’d kidnap or even murder Gemma?

