Who kidnapped Gemma in Viewpoint?

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Viewpoint episode three*

Advertisement

ITV surveillance drama Viewpoint premiered its third episode on Wednesday night, with the remaining episodes stripped across the week.

The Viewpoint cast is led by Noel Clarke, who plays a surveillance detective tasked with spying on the prime suspect in a missing persons case.

Missing primary school teacher Gemma (Amy Wren) was unexpectedly revealed to be involved in money laundering in Viewpoint episode two, and her boyfriend Greg is now no longer the main suspect in her disappearance.

Viewpoint episode three delved deeper into the backstories of Gemma and Greg’s wealthy and mysterious neighbours, the Tuckmans, before ending on a cliffhanger.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

The Tuckmans (husband Carl and wife Kate) have been on the periphery of the investigation for the past two episodes, but no longer. In episode three, it became clear that that property developer and alpha male Carl Tuckman (played by Dominic Allburn) was not all he claimed to be.

Real name ‘Carl Boruk’, he had a number of connections to both the disappearance of Gemma (his neighbour), and his own wife, Anna Boruk, over a decade ago.

Carl’s connection to two missing persons cases – and claims that Carl was having an affair with Gemma – prompts DC Martin Young to dig into Carl’s history.

He pays a visit to one of Carl’s property sites, and finds evidence of Gemma’s affair with Carl. He manages to swipe what appears to be her school planner just before Carl returns, and burns Gemma’s bedding.

ITV

Martin meets with Donald Vernon, an ex-copper who was in charge of the investigation into Anna Boruk’s disappearance 12 years ago.

Vernon reveals to Martin that he’s long suspected that Carl’s best friend and Anna’s brother, Pavel Ludic, had been lying when he provided Carl an alibi for the day she disappeared.

Pavel is the man who Martin previously saw brawling with Carl, and he confronts Pavel in a Catholic church, urging him to “confess” if he knows anything more about Anna or Gemma’s disappearance.

Right at the end of Viewpoint episode three, Martin’s hunch pays off and Pavel visits the police station, where he confesses to lying about the alibi.

Asked whether he thinks Carl had anything to do with Gemma’s disappearance, Pavel answers: “Yes.”

What else happened in Viewpoint episode three?

When it seemed that his surveillance posting was wrapping up, Martin plucked up the courage to ask his host (and not-so-secret voyeur) Zoe Sterling out for a drink, but she declined.

But when he returned to the flat for further surveillance later in the episode, she kissed him – to his delight. However, he may be less keen on starting a relationship now that he’s back on duty.

ITV

He’s also conflicted about whether or not to tell Zoe that her on-off partner, Tim, has a secret (and apparently pregnant) girlfriend.

If you’re interested in where Viewpoint was filmed, you can take a look at our location guide. Take a look at our spoiler-free Viewpoint review for an insight into the series as a whole.

Advertisement

The five-part series Viewpoint will air over five nights, from Monday 26th until Friday 30th April, on ITV, with episodes available for catch up on the ITV Hub. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide or our dedicated Drama hub.