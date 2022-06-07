Viewers will remember that recently, Hendrix was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis as a result of a fire he became embroiled in when saving the life of soulmate Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone). The doctor informed Hendrix that would need a lung transplant in order to survive, leaving the young man stunned.

As he came to terms with his diagnosis, Hendrix headed to Sydney with the unwavering support of Mackenzie, where he told parents Pierce (Tim Robards) and Lisa (Jane Allsop) the extent of his illness. Later, Hendrix proposed to Mackenzie, and as they celebrated they learned that a donor had been found for him already!

The news was almost overturned when Hendrix unintentionally upset the family of the donor, but Mackenzie saved the day. As they prepare for him to undergo the life-saving surgery, the couple will wed in a beautiful ceremony this week. But next week the situation is set to take a tragic turn.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hendrix will initially find that his lung transplant has been successful. But later, he falls seriously ill once again - and it's revealed that his body is rejecting the organ. With just hours left to live, Hendrix will find the strength to fight through the pain to spend his cherished final moments with his loved ones. He will then take his last breath, leaving the residents of Ramsay Street broken.

As Mackenzie and many others struggle to cope in the aftermath, there's a surprise in store when Zara Zelwyn (Freya Van Dyke) reveals that Hendrix made a video for them - and they're all touched and grateful to hear from him one last time.

Mackenzie puts all her efforts into planning two memorials for her beloved husband, but she finds herself in a difficult position when both events are organised for the same day.

As the Australian soap gears up for its final farewell, it looks like the tears will be flowing already for fans when these scenes play out from next Monday 13th June.

Read more:

Neighbours usually airs on Channel 5 on Weekdays at 1:45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 5:30pm. Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.