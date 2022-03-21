Before we start mourning the demise of the beloved soap, though, there's a birthday to celebrate! Neighbours recently held its 37th anniversary, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a glimpse of the iconic Harold.

Channel 5 soap Neighbours has treated fans to a first look at the return of Harold Bishop, as the Australian show prepares for it's final few months on the air after being axed.

A selection of the show's stars featured in the short clip, including Charlotte Chimes (Nicolette) Richie Morris (Levi) Takaya Honda (David) and newcomer Gemma Bird Matheson who plays Kiri.

Neighbours veteran Lucinda Cowden (Melanie) also added her sultry singing voice to the proceedings.

Actor Ian Smith was then seen on camera wishing the show that made him a household name a very fond 'happy birthday', before he added in astonishment "your 37th birthday!".

Harold has an unforgettable role in Neighbours' rich history, having been a beloved character since way back in 1987. Star Smith took part in many high profile storylines including amnesia, illness and grief. One of his most memorable plots saw him lost at sea, after which Harold was presumed dead until he eventually returned to wife Madge (Anne Charleston).

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We can't wait to see Harold back on Ramsey Street!Smith was last scene in the role in 2015, when he made a comeback as part of Neighbours' 30th birthday celebrations. So it's very fitting that he's back on board once again in the wake of the sad news of the soap's limited future.

Read more

Advertisement

Neighbours usually airs on Channel 5 on Weekdays at 1:45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 5:30pm.