Neighbours' Jackie Woodburne teases "happy" finale

The Australian soap is set to wrap up for good at the end of July.

neighbours susan kennedy
Channel 5
By
Published: Wednesday, 13th July 2022 at 12:03 pm
Jackie Woodburne has revealed that Neighbours fans can expect the soap's upcoming finale to be "joyful" and "happy" as the show approaches its last ever episode.

The Australian soap star, who has played Susan Kennedy on the show since 1994, appeared on Lorraine alongside co-star Alan Fletcher this morning to tease the final episode of Neighbours, which has been confirmed for 29th July.

"I cannot tell you how emotional it was," Woodburne said on filming the finale.

"The challenge for all of us filming that very last episode was that the scene is actually a very joyful, happy scene, but we were all feeling so emotional."

Karl and Susan in Neighbours. Fremantle

"We were like a second away from tears the whole time," she added. "So it was a huge acting challenge to not bring our own sadness and emotional context into the scene because as I say, it was a happy thing. But I was thrilled to be given that opportunity to kind of narrate that last scene."

Alan Fletcher, who plays Dr. Karl on the soap, went on to speak about Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan's highly-anticipated return to Neighbours, revealing that "it's wonderful to see them" as well as Guy Pearce (Mike Young) and Peter O'Brien (Shane Ramsay), who also started out on the show.

"They all said to me that they were delighted to come back because they have such gratitude towards Neighbours," he added. "They recognise the fact that Neighbours helped to train them and gave them huge success in the industry. So they all just said, ‘Yep, of course we'll come back’, which is fabulous."

Neighbours was cancelled earlier this year shortly after Channel 5 decided to drop the show from its line-up.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

