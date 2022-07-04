To celebrate Neighbours in all its glory, RadioTimes.com has compiled a list of the soap's biggest moments which you can now vote for – and there are certainly a lot to choose from!

In its 37 year run, Australian soap Neighbours has provided some unforgettable scenes. It's a crying shame that we only have a few weeks left with this iconic show , but at least we can relive the golden days.

From the legendary wedding of Scott and Charlene Robinson (Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue, who will be back for the grand finale) through to Australian soap's first same-sex wedding which saw Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) marry David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), there's a vast amount of heartwarming memories to revisit.

Speaking of which, how about when Neighbours cast Georgie Stone as the show's first transgender character? Actress Stone has gone on to win the hearts of the audience since she joined the show in 2019 as Mackenzie Hargreaves. Most recently, she shared a romantic engagement to soulmate Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) - but tragically, their happiness wasn't to last.

Neighbours' Hendrix Greyson and Mackenzie Hargreaves

Returning character Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) also features on our list. Who can forget the moment he reappeared with amnesia, having being lost at sea five years before? Or the time he was visited by the spirit of his late wife Madge (Anne Charleston)?

Harold wasn't the only Ramsay Street resident to have a ghostly encounter; we've also seen the late Jim Robinson (Alan Dale) appear to son Paul (Stefan Dennis). Meanwhile, poor Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) came face to face with wife Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) who he thought was dead; and then there was the bombshell of her twin sister Andrea!

This came barely a year after Toadie lost another wife, Sonya (Eve Morey) – for real this time! Sonya died in his arms during a beautifully crafted two-hander episode written by Neighbours' executive producer Jason Herbison.

If you preferred the more bonkers moments, you can't get more outrageous than pooch Bouncer's dream or Susan Kennedy's (Jackie Woodburne) amnesia after she slipped on spilt milk, which took her back to her teen years.

Woodburne has given many compelling performances over the years, and one of her best was the day Susan painfully confronted husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) over his affair. And in more high drama, there's also Neighbours' shocking plane crash, which claimed the lives of Harold's son David (Kevin Harrington) and his family.

Make sure to vote in the poll below for your choice of the best Neighbours moment in the show's history.

