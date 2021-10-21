Meet the cast of Netflix’s Locke and Key

It’s been a long time since we last visited Matheson, Massachusetts, but the time has finally come to catch up with the Locke family as they continue grappling with the magical keys strewn around their ancestral home.

The first season of Locke and Key had a rather downbeat ending, as the siblings believed they had vanquished the demonic entity that had been hounding them, but unbeknownst to them they were still at large – and operating closer than ever before.

The stakes are high in Locke and Key season two, as unless Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) get wise to the deception, then Dodge could assemble all of the keys and unleash hell on Earth. No pressure.

Fans will be happy to hear that the entire Locke and Key cast are back in action for this latest chapter, while there have also been a couple of notable new additions, including The Tick’s Brendan Hines and The Strain’s Kevin Durand.

If you want a refresher on the characters in the show, read on for details about where we left them in the season one finale as well as where you might have seen the Locke and Key cast before.

Connor Jessup plays Tyler Locke

Who is Tyler Locke? Tyler is the oldest child in the Locke family, who developed a cynical, jaded perspective on life after his father was murdered, believing he was responsible for the attack by the troubled, Sam Lesser. After learning that was not the case, he found some catharsis and we see him in a more positive place as season two opens.

Believing that unhinged villain Dodge has been defeated, everything seems to be coming up roses for Tyler, who has become romantically involved with classmate Jackie Veda. But as they both approach their 18th birthday, they will soon start forgetting the magic which has transformed their lives – a particularly dangerous prospect as the real Dodge closes in.

What else has Connor Jessup been in? Fans of sci-fi drama Falling Skies will recognise Jessup as the character Ben Mason, while other credits include roles on acclaimed anthology series American Crime and the LGBTQ+ film Closet Monster.

Emilia Jones plays Kinsey Locke

Who is Kinsey Locke? Middle child Kinsey is the most artistic member of the Locke family, who has become involved in amateur filmmaking since moving to Matheson. She is the star of a student horror film called The Splattering, written and directed by her friend Scot Cavendish and co-starring her boyfriend, Gabe (who is actually Dodge in disguise). In the first season, Kinsey used the head key to remove fear from her mind, making her brave in the face of danger – but also recklessly impulsive at times.

What else has Emilia Jones been in? Jones is perhaps best known for playing Alice in Channel 4’s acclaimed (albeit short-lived) sci-fi thriller Utopia, which was recently remade with a different cast on Amazon Prime Video. She has also made appearances in Doctor Who and Wolf Hall, while on the big screen, she is known for roles in Horrible Histories: The Movie and Apple TV+ original CODA.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Jackson Robert Scott plays Bode Locke

Who is Bode Locke? The youngest of the Locke siblings, Bode is an adventurous soul and possesses a sense of perceptiveness beyond his years, often being the first to discover the magical keys hidden around his home. In the first season, he formed a friendship with local boy Rufus Whedon, who moved away after his mother, Ellie, mysteriously vanished in the season one finale. Bode hasn’t made any friends his own age since moving to Matheson, so that will be a focus for him in season two.

What else has Jackson Robert Scott been in? Scott’s most prominent role to date is playing ill-fated little Georgie in the recent two-part film adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, while he has also appeared on episodes of Criminal Minds and Fear The Walking Dead.

Darby Stanchfield plays Nina Locke

Who is Nina Locke? Nina is the mother of the three Locke children and the widow of Rendell, whose death she struggled to come to terms with in the first season. She is a recovering alcoholic and her intense grief caused her to start drinking again, but she was able to overcome this with support from her family and friend Daniel Mutuku. Although it was her decision to move to Rendell’s family home in Matheson, she is not aware of the magical nature of the house. She has witnessed the keys in action several times, but as an adult, she is not able to retain the memories.

What else has Darby Stanchfield been in? Stanchfield’s biggest roles to date have been her turns as Abby Whelan on Scandal and April Green on Jericho, while she also had a recurring role as Helen Bishop on the first series of Mad Men.

Griffin Gluck plays Gabe

Netflix

Who is Gabe? Gabe is introduced as one of the students at boarding school Matheson Academy, who quickly forms a close friendship with Kinsey that blossoms into romance. While he appears to be an ally to the Locke family, a shock twist in the season one finale revealed that he is actually their arch-nemesis Dodge, disguised using the identity key. Thanks to Gabe’s elaborate ruse, the Locke siblings believe Dodge has been defeated, but actually he is closer than ever before. Let’s hope they realise the truth before it’s too late.

What else has Griffin Guck been in? Gluck was recently seen in the Netflix film Tall Girl and will return for the upcoming sequel, but he is probably best known for playing high school documentarian Sam Ecklund in mockumentary series American Vandal.

Laysla De Oliveira plays Dodge

Who is Dodge? Dodge is introduced as a mysterious woman living in the well-house on the grounds of Key House, who strikes up a fake friendship with Bode in order to get him to release her from her prison. Once she breaks out, she starts causing serious trouble for the Locke family and the people of Matheson, taking several lives in her tireless mission to assemble all the magical keys.

It is later explained that Dodge is an echo of Lucas Caravaggio, who had once been a friend to the Locke siblings’ father Rendell, but was possessed by an entity from beyond the Omega Door. Lucas was killed in self-defence by Rendell, but his echo was brought back by ex-girlfriend Ellie Whedon using the corresponding key. She did not realise that his corrupted personality would return too and so deeply regrets her decision, which comes at a great cost to her – as Dodge tricks the Locke siblings into throwing a disguised Ellie through the Omega Door.

What else has Laysla De Oliviera been in? De Oliviera has appeared on other fantasy television shows including iZombie and The Gifted. This is her second collaboration with Joe Hill, as she also appeared in Netflix horror film In The Tall Grass, which was based on a novella the prolific writer wrote with his father, Stephen King. She also appeared opposite Stephen and Robbie Amell for sci-fi indie film Code 8.

Petrice Jones plays Scot

Who is Scot? Scot is another student at Matheson Academy and one of Kinsey’s closest friends. He loves her and is keen to take their relationship to the next level, but is left heartbroken when she chooses to get together with Gabe instead. Scot is a keen filmmaker, with a particular interest in the horror genre. Netflix released one of the Locke and Key trailers in the form of a teaser for his fictional B-movie, The Splattering.

What else has Petrice Jones been in? Jones has previously appeared on episodes of Holby City and Doctors, while more recently he was featured in the main cast of YouTube Premium series Step Up: High Water.

Aaron Ashmore plays Duncan Locke

Netflix

Who is Duncan Locke? Duncan is the younger brother of the late Rendell Locke and uncle to Tyler, Kinsey and Bode. He lives with them and Nina in Key House, but remembers little about his magical childhood there as memories were removed from his head for his own protection.

What else has Aaron Ashmore been in? Ashmore is known for playing Jimmy Olsen on DC Comics drama Smallville, as well as for being a series regular on sci-fi shows Warehouse 13 and Killjoys. He has also made appearances in Cardinal and Designated Survivor. Aaron is not to be confused with his identical twin brother Shawn, who is also an actor, best known for playing Ice Man in the X-Men film series.

Hallea Jones plays Eden Hawkins

Netflix

Who is Eden Hawkins? Eden was introduced as a typical high school “mean girl” who takes an instant disliking to the Lockes. She is later exposed to magic of Key House when the physical manifestation of Kinsey’s fear attacks her on school grounds, joining the fight against Dodge in the series finale.

Unfortunately, she is hit by one of the glowing bullets from beyond the Omega Door, which latches a demonic entity onto her soul. In season two, she is working alongside Dodge (now settled in their Gabe persona), to help assemble all of the magical keys.

What else has Hallea Jones been in? Locke and Key is Jones’ biggest role to date, but she did make a brief appearance in the first season of Amazon Prime’s The Boys and had a small role in Netflix’s festive film Let it Snow.

Genevieve Kang plays Jackie Veda

Netflix

Who is Jackie? Jackie is another student at Matheson Academy, who becomes Tyler’s girlfriend towards the end of season one. She knows about the power of the keys and has used several of them over the summer break while spending time with Tyler, but as her 18th birthday nears closer she is starting to forget these treasured memories. Jackie is a keen academic with hopes of getting into a top university.

What else has Genevieve Kang been in? Kang has previously appeared in Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, Sky One’s Jett and the YouTube Premium series, Impulse.

Brendan Hines plays Josh Bennett

Getty

Who is Josh Bennett? A new addition for season two, Josh is a charismatic history teacher who begins working at Matheson Academy, but there’s a secret agenda behind his move to the town.

What else has Brendan Hines been in? Hines previously worked alongside Darby Stanchfield in the US television series Scandal, with other television roles being Eli Loker on Lie to Me and Superian on Amazon Prime’s The Tick. He has also made appearances in Suits, Scorpion, Secrets and Lies, and MacGyver.

Liyou Abere plays Jamie

Netflix

Who is Jamie? Jamie is the daughter of Josh Bennett, who is in the same class as Bode at school. They quickly become friends, having both gone through the tragic loss of a parent in the past year.

What else has Liyou Abere been in? Abere plays Janine in Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, who is the daughter of Laz Alonso’s character, Mother’s Milk. She also appeared in critically acclaimed miniseries Mrs America, starring Cate Blanchett, and has a voice role in US children’s programme Blue’s Clues and You.

Joy Tanner plays Erin Voss

Netflix

Who is Erin Voss? Erin was the girlfriend of Rendell Locke in their high school years, but their relationship came to an end after tragedy befell their social group. She has been in a catatonic state for decades, which was caused by misuse of the head key. She is familiar with Dodge, a demonic entity she encountered in her youth, who briefly invaded her head in season one looking for clues about the whereabouts of the keys.

What else has Joy Tanner been in? Tanner is best known for roles in the American television shows Life with Derek and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Sherri Saum plays Ellie Whedon

Who is Ellie Whedon? Ellie is an old friend of the Locke children’s late father, Rendell, who stayed in Matheson when he decided to move far away. She becomes acquainted with the family when they move back after his death, but is harbouring a dark secret. It was Ellie who unintentionally brought Dodge back to life using the Echo key, having hoped to reconnect with the late Lucas Caravaggio instead, who died in their youth.

In the series finale, Dodge changed Ellie’s face using the identity key, causing the Locke children to mistake her for the villain that has been making their life a misery. They throw the disguised Ellie through the Omega Door and celebrate, believing they have defeated Dodge once and for all. The people of Matheson have no idea what happened to Ellie, with the police failing to gather any leads following her disappearance.

What else has Sherri Saum been in? Saum starred in US family drama The Fosters throughout its five-season run (which concluded in 2018), while she has recently made appearances in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Limetown and Grey’s Anatomy.

Coby Bird plays Rufus Whedon

Netflix

Who is Rufus Whedon? Rufus is Ellie’s teenage son, who becomes a close friend to Bode, getting support from the youngest Locke child when Dodge starts threatening the life of himself and his mother. When Ellie goes missing after the events of the series finale, Rufus is sent to live with his uncle and aunt far away in Nebraska. Rufus views the world through the lens of a soldier, often communicating in military analogies.

What else has Coby Bird been in? Bird has previously appeared in US dramas The Good Doctor and Speechless.

Felix Mallard plays Lucas Caravaggio

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Who is Lucas Caravaggio? Lucas was a good friend of Rendell, Ellie and Erin in their youth, but his personality completely changed when he was possessed by a demon from beyond the Omega Door. The malicious entity made him violent and dangerous, with Rendell ultimately killing Lucas in self-defence. Ellie summoned an echo of Lucas using one of the Locke’s magical keys, not realising he would still be corrupted by the evil spirit.

What else has Felix Mallard been in? Mallard got his start on the Australian soap opera Neighbours, leaving the show in 2018 to pursue other acting projects. Since then, he has appeared in musical series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, comedy-drama Ginny & Georgia, as well as Netflix original film All The Bright Places.

Kevin Durand plays Frederick Gideon

Getty

Who is Frederick Gideon? Gideon was a cruel soldier for the British Empire in the 1700s, who became one of the first people to discover the magical portal in the caves under Key House.

What else has Kevin Durand been in? Durand will be well known to fantasy fans, having previously starred in Guillermo del Toro’s vampire drama The Strain, as well as DC Comics series Swamp Thing. He is also known for roles in Ballers, Vikings and Lost, while on the big screen he has featured in blockbuster movies Noah, Resident Evil: Retribution, Real Steel and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Martin Roach plays Daniel Mutuku

Netflix

Who is Daniel Mutuku? Daniel Mutuku is a detective for the Matheson police force, who forms a friendly bond with Nina after bumping into her at an alcoholics anonymous meeting.

What else has Martin Roach been in? Roach is known for recent roles in Apple TV+ fantasy series See and Amazon Prime Video’s sci-fi drama The Expanse.

Thomas Mitchell Barnet plays Sam Lesser

Who is Sam Lesser? Sam is a former classmate of Tyler Locke, who comes from an abusive home. He is tricked into murdering Rendell Locke by Dodge, who appears to him as a creepy vision in various places. Sam is convicted but Dodge uses magic to break him out, allowing him to stage another attack on the Locke family at Key House. The incident ends with Sam falling through the death door, but is unable to return to his body before it is closed. As a result, he is now doomed to roam the grounds of Key House as a ghost for eternity.

What else has Thomas Mitchell Barnet been in? Previous screen roles for Barnet include television shows Wayne and In The Dark.

Bill Heck plays Rendell Locke

Who is Rendell Locke? The late father of the Locke children and Nina’s husband, Rendell used to work as a guidance counsellor before his murder at the hands of Sam Lesser. His teenage years were full of magic as he and his friends learnt to use the magical keys at his ancestral home, but he never told his family about this part of his life.

What else has Bill Heck been in? Heck has appeared in a host of acclaimed US TV shows, including The Leftovers, The Good Wife and The Alienist, while he also had a small role in the Coen Brothers’ anthology film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. He currently stars in Amazon Prime Video’s remake of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Locke & Key is available to stream on Netflix.