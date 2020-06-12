Since hitting screens in January this year, the single-camera series has been critically-acclaimed, with reviewers raving about the musical numbers, big laughs and Levy’s performance in particular.

"We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and how much joy it brought to everyone," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement (via EW). "We're thrilled to bring it back and can't wait to see how Zoey's journey continues."

Can we expect more of the same when the show shuffles back onto TV? And when exactly will that be? Here’s all you need to know…

The show currently has no UK air date, although E4 has confirmed to RadioTimes.com it will broadcast the second season.

No plans for filming dates have been revealed. It may be likely fans have to wait until 2021 at least to see new episodes due to widespread coronavirus lockdown shooting delays.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 cast

Although not yet confirmed, Jane Levy is expected to return as lead Zoey Clarke, a computer coder with the ability to hear other people’s thoughts in song.

Other characters expected to return include Mo (Alex Newell), Max (Skylar Astin) and Simon (John Clarence Stewart).

Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke; Peter Gallagher as Mitch

It’s also possible we’ll see the return of Zoey’s father Mitch (Peter Gallagher) even after – SPOILER! – he passed away at the end of season one.

As showrunner Austin Winsberg recently told EW: “I think there are still creative ways that we can either through flashbacks or dream sequences or things like that find ways to still bring him back every now and then."

What will happen in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist season 2?

While it’s likely new episodes will deal with the fallout from Mitch’s death, we can also expect Zoey to, once again, be caught in a love triangle.

As the season one finale hinted, Zoey will develop feelings for both Max (Skylar Astin) and co-worker Simon (John Clarence Stewart).

Skylar Astin as Max and Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke

"It opens doors in season two for both of these guys to continue to be viable and to bring different things out in Zoey," Winsberg said.

“That might be disappointing to some fans, but I do feel like we have to continue to, like any good, long television romantic comedy, it's important to keep those threads alive."

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist season 2 will air on E4 in the UK. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.