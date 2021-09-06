Macgyver season 6 release date rumours: Is the Lucas Till drama returning?

It’s been a few months since Macgyver – the CBS action-adventure drama – aired new episodes, with season five coming to an end in April of this year.

The series, which is a reboot of the original 1985 show starring Richard Dean Anderson, sees X-Men star Lucas Till take on the role of Angus MacGyver, a secret agent who uses unusual items to create weapons for himself.

Will MacGyver and his crew of trusty colleagues be back for a sixth season? Read on for everything you need to know about Macgyver and whether it will return.

Will there be a Macgyver season 6?

Unfortunately, CBS announced in April that Macgyver would end after its fifth season, which came to a close at the end of that month.

“All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew,” president of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl said in a statement at the time.

“The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favourite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”

Macgyver star Lucas Till acknowledged the news in an Instagram post, in which he credited his time on the show as “the most formative years of [his] life”.

“Through all the people who said we wouldn’t make it past the first 13, through all the tough times you guys always somehow brought so much joy into my life, helped me grow exponentially and you’ve shown me what it means to be a real cinema team,” he wrote.

Macgyver season 6 release date

If Macgyver were to somehow be renewed or saved by another broadcaster (a la Manifest), it would arrive in late 2022 at the earliest – however as it stands, it’s unlikely that we’ll see new episodes of Macgyver on our screens in the future.

Macgyver season 6 cast

CBS

Lucas Till would be likely to return to star as MacGyver in the CBS reboot if it were saved from cancellation, alongside Tristan Mays (Riley Davis), Justin Hires (Wilt Bozer) and Meredith Eaton (Matilda ‘Matty’ Webber).

Macgyver season 6 plot

Despite being the last season of Macgyver, the season five finale left fans with quite a few loose ends due to the fact that the show’s cancellation was announced after the filming of the last episode.

Thankfully, showrunner Monica Macer recently revealed what she would have written into a sixth season, telling TVLine that she’d planned to break up Mac and Desi (Levy Tran) to make the way for Riley and Mac to get together.

“There were a couple of other episodes that we had already had sort of mapped out for next season. Like, we wanted to do a Black Hawk Down episode where we pick up the thread of Desi’s fiancé who had died — or so she thought, but we find out he’s a POW at the top of the episode and we go on a mission.

“That was going to be our way to break up Mac and Desi (Levy Tran) and open the door for Riley. Honestly, at one point that was what we were planning for this finale, but after a lot of conversations with the studio, it felt like a Desi episode and not a Mac episode. So, we thought we would push that to probably the first or second episode of Season 6, so that the door is open for Mac and Riley.”

She added that bringing Mac and Riley together was “always the endgame” and that had there been a season six, the fans would have finally seen them become an item.

MacGyver is available to stream on NOW and Sky.