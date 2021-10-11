Maid season 2: Release date rumours, cast trailer and latest news

The powerful drama Maid has been one of the biggest hits in recent times for Netflix.

Starring Margaret Qualley as Alex, the critically acclaimed series follows the story of a young mother struggling to escape an abusive relationship whilst trying to drag herself and her daughter out of homelessness and poverty by taking on a job working as a cleaner with Value Maids.

*SPOILERS AHEAD FOR SEASON ONE*

We leave Alex and Maddy at the end of season one after being taken on an emotional rollercoaster, that has seen ups and downs, hopes raised and then dashed again, before finally things beginning to come together a little at the end.

In the final parts of the series, we see Alex once again embroiled in a legal custody battle with her ex-boyfriend and Maddy’s father, Sean. But just as it looks like Alex will be granted custody of Maddy and the pair can start a new life together, the court order is thrown out after her mother Paula, who was part of the plan, decides she doesn’t want to relocate with them after all.

In a final twist, however, just as it seems all is lost in her journey to start a new life, Sean admits to Alex that he is an alcoholic, and he signs over custody of Maddy to her. With this, we also see a change of tune from Paula, and at last it seems like things might look up for Alex.

We are left with Maddy on a ferry sailing off to what is a new, and hopefully better, life to start college and follow her dreams of becoming a writer.

But is this the end of the story, or just the prelude to season two?

Maid season 2 release date

At present there is no word from Netflix on whether there will be a second season of Maid.

Billed as a “limited series” and based on a book, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, it’s not immediately clear if a second season would have initially been planned. However, the huge success of the show and with an ending that has set up a new life, and perhaps new struggles to come, it’s perfectly possible that the limited series could be expanded and developed for another run.

As no decision has been announced on a second season, currently there is no season two release date available.

Maid season 2 cast

With no second season confirmed, it’s clearly impossible to confirm who would be in the show should it return.

However, almost everyone who featured in the Maid cast for season one seem likely to stay involved in some way in Alex’s life going forward, so as well as Margaret Qualley reprising her role as Alex, it seems likely we would see more of Andie MacDowell as her mother Paula, Nick Robinson as Sean and Billy Burke as her father Hank.

What might happen in season 2 of Maid?

Clearly, the story is told for now – but the ending that we’ve seen certainly leaves it open to continue to follow Alex’s journey.

How will she find it continuing to care for Maddy while trying to study at college, and how will her relationship with her mother develop as they move on to a new stage?

There are certainly many threads that could be pulled upon from the first season to explore, as well as many new and intriguing angles around love and life that could be explored in a potential second season if Netflix and the producers agree they want to green-light a other run.

Maid season 2 trailer

As the series hasn’t been commissioned, let alone gone into production there is no trailer for the second season.

However, should there be in the future, we will update this page with the latest news and information.

Maid is available to watch on Netflix.