When is Trinkets season 2 coming to Netflix?

Netflix series Trinkets, following a trio of teenagers who all wind up at a mandated Shoplifters Anonymous meeting, is returning for a second and final season.

Advertisement

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 actress Brianna Hildebrand (who plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead) leads the cast as misfit and anti-heroine Elodie.

Here’s everything you need to know about Trinkets season two, including the release date and trailers.

When is Trinkets season two on Netflix?

The ten-part second season of Trinkets will drop on Netflix on Tuesday 25th August 2020.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Trinkets season 2 cast

Based on the young adult novel by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and set in Portland, Oregon, Trinkets season one followed three kleptomaniacs and unlikely friends: queer outsider Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), popular Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell) and woman-of-mystery Moe (Kiana Madeira), who all bond over their obsession with shoplifting.

At the end of season one Elodie’s father Doug (Larry Sullivan) revealed that he planned to send her to a rehabilitation facility in Seattle, to help her cope with her shoplifting habit.

Meanwhile Moe – who had never actually stolen anything, and was eventually revealed to have been covering for a friend- shoplifted some alcohol, while Tabitha is in over her head after stealing a car from her abusive ex, Brady (Brandon Butler).

Based on the season two trailer, it looks like we’ll see the fallout from Moe and Tabitha’s crimes – will both girls seen at the police station at the beginning of the video.

We’ll also be introduced to a potential love interest for Elodie: Jillian, a clarinet enthusiast, played by newcomer Chloe Levine.

Trinkets season 2 trailer

A full trailer for Trinkets season two was released in early August 2020 – you can watch it here.

A teaser trailer was released earlier in the year, revealing that the second season would finally provide the answers fans have been craving.

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.