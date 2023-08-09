Invasion season 2 promises all-out war in dramatic first-look clip
The sci-fi epic is returning to Apple TV+ after a two-year break.
The sci-fi alien invasion series aptly titled Invasion is returning to Apple TV+ for its second season this August, and now RadioTimes.com has got an exclusive first-look at the season in a brand new clip.
In the action-packed featurette, executive producer Simon Kinberg reveals that in season 2 audiences will find the series is "really in the thick of the war" and that "the aliens have a stronger foothold on Earth".
Meanwhile, Aneesha Malik star Golshifteh Farahani says it is "a story about a collective surviving a moment of complete chaos" and Mitsuki Yamato star Shioli Kutsuna says that the aliens manage to "really get into your head" in the new episodes.
Farahani explains that the aliens have "evolved" and that they are now "more vicious, more aggressive" than we saw them in season 1.
However, she also stresses that the series isn't just about the alien invasions, but is also about human connections.
Kinberg finishes out by teasing that if season 1 was "the quiet before the storm" then "season 2 is the storm". You can watch the full clip right here now.
The first season of Invasion started in dramatic fashion, with Sam Neill's hero Sheriff Jim Bell Tyson being killed off in the very first episode.
It has been described by Apple as a "sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world" and is notably set across multiple continents.
The second season will see stars including Farahani, Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, Firas Nassar, Aziz Capkurt, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson and Tara Moayedi all return.
Invasion season 2 will start airing new episodes on Apple TV+ from 23rd August 2023 – sign up now with a 7-day free trial.
