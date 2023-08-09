Meanwhile, Aneesha Malik star Golshifteh Farahani says it is "a story about a collective surviving a moment of complete chaos" and Mitsuki Yamato star Shioli Kutsuna says that the aliens manage to "really get into your head" in the new episodes.

Farahani explains that the aliens have "evolved" and that they are now "more vicious, more aggressive" than we saw them in season 1.

However, she also stresses that the series isn't just about the alien invasions, but is also about human connections.

Kinberg finishes out by teasing that if season 1 was "the quiet before the storm" then "season 2 is the storm". You can watch the full clip right here now.

The first season of Invasion started in dramatic fashion, with Sam Neill's hero Sheriff Jim Bell Tyson being killed off in the very first episode.

Read more:

It has been described by Apple as a "sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world" and is notably set across multiple continents.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The second season will see stars including Farahani, Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, Firas Nassar, Aziz Capkurt, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson and Tara Moayedi all return.

Invasion season 2 will start airing new episodes on Apple TV+ from 23rd August 2023 – sign up now with a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.