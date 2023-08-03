Before it was released, the show's stars frequently mentioned episode 9 as a favourite - and now viewers can see why.

However, it took a lot of work behind-the-scenes to get it just right.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Anson Mount (Christopher Pike) explained: "The great thing about working with [showrunner] Akiva Goldsman is he is not afraid to fail.

"He rarely does, but he is so ready to take big risks - and when you're doing a show like ours, it's hard to explain how much fun it is that you almost feel like you're making a different TV show with every episode, the way that we're trying to really expand what Trek can be.

Read more:

"It keeps you on your toes. There were moments at the end of the season 2 shoot, we had an episode that was particularly difficult and it required us to come in on the weekends - and normally in a show, if you ask actors to show up to work on the weekends..."

"Especially episode 9, when you're tired and you're ready to go home!" Rebecca Romijn, who plays Number One, added.

"But we were honestly excited to be at work on a Sunday, just because we knew it was really going to pop and take everybody by surprise," Mount pointed out.

"We were positively giddy coming in on the weekends and working on it!" Romijn added.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It was revealed at San Diego Comic Con that season 2 episode 9, titled Subspace Rhapsody, would be a musical episode, and would feature 10 original songs.

It marks the first time Star Trek has ever featured a musical episode.

Previously chatting about what Strange New Worlds season 2 would hold, Romijn told RadioTimes.com: "The first season, we just didn't know what we were doing.

"It was during the height of the lockdown, it was just the cast and the crew, the producers couldn't come, the writers couldn't be there, we were just hoping we were making something that would be appreciated and we were delightfully shocked with the reception.

"So, going into season 2, I think we had a lot of steam, and were given more freedom by the executives to really go for it."

Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.