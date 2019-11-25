The series stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman and Sarah Jones as NASA employees in an alternate version of 1960s USA in which the Russians beat the Americans to landing the first man on the moon. It is one of the flagship shows for the new streaming service.

When is For All Mankind released on Apple TV+?

The series started streaming on Friday 1st November.

Is there a trailer?

Who is in the cast?

Altered Carbon's Joel Kinnaman leads the line as top NASA astronaut Edward Baldwin. Michael Dorman and Sarah Jones play Gordo and Tracy Stevens, a prominent couple at NASA.

Jodi Balfour, Shantel VanSanten and Wrenn Schmidt also star.

What is it about?

For All Mankind imagines a world in which the USSR beat the Americans to the moon in the 1960s, and the space race continued.

As per a release from Apple: "The drama presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the centre of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline".

Will there be a For All Mankind series two?

Yes - Variety has confirmed that Apple TV+ will be making more episodes of the alternate-history drama.