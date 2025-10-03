"Cameron Mackintosh [producer] came up to me, squeezed my shoulders and went 'Yep, you'd be able to carry Marius through the sewer.'"

I joke, because stage actor Killian Donnelly had put in more than enough hard yards before he first took on the role.

The Irish tenor joined the West End production of Les Mis in 2008 as a swing before moving up to second cover Javert and Enjolras the following season.

Before his first stint in the show ended in 2011, he had become principal Enjolras and third cover Jean Valjean.

In 2010, he appeared alongside the great and the good of the show's history to perform as Courfeyrac (one of the student revolutionaries) in the 25th Anniversary Concert at London's O2. Plus, rather gruellingly, he was shot in the neck for the 2012 Les Misérables film, in a scene that was ultimately cut.

Left: Killian Donnelly as Courfeyrac in the 25th anniversary concert. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he explained: "I was in the stage show of Phantom of the Opera at the time, so I would be 8AM to 5PM at Pinewood Studios filming, and then they'd put me in a car and drive me straight back to perform in Phantom. I just remember thinking, this is such a surreal moment in my life."

This surrealness only grew when the actor was summoned for a clandestine trip to the Academy Awards in 2013, where he performed in front of the Hollywood crowd.

"I was in Billy Elliot at the time, my agent rings me, says 'tomorrow morning, 8AM, you're off to the American Embassy, I've signed an NDA on your behalf.' I get there and as if out of the bushes comes a representative of Cameron Mackintosh, who tells me I'm singing at the 85th Oscars ceremony.

"We went over, Seth MacFarlane was hosting and I stood on stage with the cast of Les Misérables and looked down at Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Steven Spielberg, all these names, and I was just thinking 'this is unbelievable.'

"But then I started singing One Day More and I felt untouchable. We all walked off the stage like rock stars."

Killian Donnelly and Bradley Jaden as Valjean and Javert. Danny Kaan

It was five years later that Donnelly would finally get the call up to lead the West End production as Jean Valjean. Despite feeling slightly put out at the implication he looked over 40, he described the moment as "coming home".

"It's not a place of work," he said, "It's a beautiful creative building where you get paid to do what you love."

Having spoken to four members of the Les Mis 40th anniversary cast now, this sentiment comes through across the board. Actors like Donnelly and Katie Hall (the current Fantine) have made their way through the ranks and been able to step up to principal roles through their own talent – not something you often see in this industry.

Donnelly praised producer Cameron Mackintosh in particular for this: "Cameron always champions the underdog and allows everyone in the ensemble and swings to climb the ladder to these roles, he'll say 'you deserve it, it's your turn.'"

He went on: "If you're going into Les Mis because you want to get the role and then go off and do your own career off the back of it, that never works. You can never turn your back on Les Mis, once you're in you are a champion of the show."

There's no denying that, as Donnelly has since reprised the role on tour in 2018 and in London in 2023, as well as sharing the part with Alfie Boe on the worldwide Arena Spectacular tour.

He has now returned to the Sondheim Theatre for a string of special 40th anniversary shows running until November alongside Bradley Jaden as Javert, Katie Hall as Fantine and Jac Yarrow as Marius.

Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables. Danny Kaan

I wondered, as he steps back into Valjean's hardened boots for another run, if his view on the character had changed this time.

"I've re-fallen in love with the soliloquy at the start, because he's just a savage in that moment. He's like an unpredictable damaged dog and I love playing that. No vulnerability, no softness, no love, just complete aggression and the music lets you really rip into it.

"It's quite therapeutic, Valjean. Someone, can bump into me in Tesco or my train's delayed and I'm like get me to the soliloquy now, because then I get to just pour out all this aggression and emotion."

He continued: "Les Mis helps a lot of people really, we all face trauma and heartache. I'll be talking to some people in the cast and they could be 22 years old and they've just moved to London and they're lonely or going through a breakup and I'll say 'put it into the show'.

"Like, 'thank your lucky stars you're not in Hairspray right now where you have to step, tap and smile'. You're in Les Mis where you get to shout and you get to just pour out all that heartfelt emotion.

"It'll always be rewarding. Every single time I finish the show, the lights go down, and there's just that roar from the audience, it's a reward."

And well, after countless ensemble parts, four lead roles, four West End runs, two tours and a fatal neck wound, Killian Donnelly has certainly earned that reward.

The Les Misérables 40th anniversary shows are running until 3rd November at the Sondheim Theatre, alongside a special anniversary gala on 8th October.

